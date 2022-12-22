Spy X Family Episode 25 Release Date and Time

Spy X Family ends this weekend with episode 25, and here’s all the information you must know regarding its release date and time.

Spy X Family is one of the most loved anime of this Fall, with the most viewership, and now that the anime is coming to an end, fans are getting emotional. That’s because most of the anime focuses more on the action, but this anime is a perfect blend of family drama, action, and comedy.

In the beginning, the anime sees a secret agent, Twilight, establishing a fake family by adopting a young girl Anya. After that, when he met Yor, he asked her to be his fake wife, to which she agreed. Well, now things have changed as the three of them have established an emotional connection among themselves. So, let’s see where things take them by the end of the anime.

When does Spy X Family Episode 25 release?

Spy X Family episode 25 will release on Saturday, December 24, 2022, on TV Tokyo, and fans worldwide will get the episode on Crunchyroll sometime after the official release in Japan. Apart from that, the below time schedule must be followed by fans residing in different time zones:

Pacific Time- 8:30 AM

Central Time- 10:30 AM

Eastern Time- 11:30 AM

British Time- 4:30 PM

European Time- 5:30 PM

Indian Time-10:00 PM

What happened previously in Spy X Family?

Yor gets depressed thinking that Loid doesn’t want to be with her anymore. When Loid discovers her insecurities, he takes her to the bar to discuss everything. Before beginning the conversation, he thanked Yor for everything she had done for him.

Spy x Family Ep 24.

Yor is beginning to realize how she really feels about her now family. I hope they will be a real family in the end.

Anya and Becky are cute, I know how Damian feels! And they both have good adults close to them.#SpyxFamily pic.twitter.com/wcboEXyRmc — Toshi (@toshitoshi409) December 18, 2022

Yor did not have the courage to express her feelings in front of Loid, so she drank the entire drink in one go. After that, she asks Loid if he has feelings for Fiona, and Loid continues to calm her down. When Loid tries to get romantic with her, she kicks him hard. While Yor and Loid were dealing with all these things, Anya tried to befriend Damian (son of Donovan Desmond) so that Loid could finally get close to his father.