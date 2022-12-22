Anime & Comics

The Beginning After The End Chapter 172 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Arthur from The Beginning After The End
CREDIT- Tapas Media official Youtube channel

The main character of The Beginning After The End was missing for a long time, but he made a kickass entry in the previous chapter of the manhwa. Now, fans want to know about the release schedule for the manhwa’s Chapter 172.

The previous chapters focused more on Tessia instead of Arthur. Even though every fan enjoyed her story but somewhere, Arthur’s void was felt. So, when he has made his way back to the manhwa, everyone is surprised to see his transformation.

The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original

BridTV
6146
The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xpT2d8IC1Pw/hqdefault.jpg
888188
888188
center
32600

When does The Beginning After The End Chapter 172 come out?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 172 will release on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 9:00 AM on Tapas Media’s official website. For International fans, the forthcoming chapter will come out at:

  • Pacific Time- 9:00 AM (December 25th)
  • Central Time- 11:00 AM (December 25th)
  • British Time- 5:00 PM (December 25th)
  • European Time- 6:00 PM (December 25th)
  • Indian Time- 10:30 PM (December 25th)

What happened in TBATE Chapter 171?

The battle with the beasts ends, but Tessia feels guilty as she couldn’t save the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their sake. She then recalls how Arthur has the ability to protect every member of his army in any battle. While she is praising Arthur, Darvus calls him a coward and mean. In contrast, Caria shows excitement about meeting him. She also asks Tessia that did Arthur save her when she ran from the house; Tessia says yes by nodding her head.

After some time, Drogo arrives and asks everyone to walk toward the cave where Mana Beasts reside. He also tells everyone to be ready as there are numerous Mana beasts; as they are the strongest, it’s better to stay alert. However, things take a shocking turn when the army enters the cave only to find the beasts lying dead, and the bravest of all, Arthur, is sitting over the pile of dead beasts.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know