Squid Game Multiplayer VR Brings Red Light, Green Light to Life

Whoever thought participating in the Squid Game trials would be fun is about to have their wishes fulfilled by Immersive Gamebox’s new multiplayer VR.

Of course, participating in these games without the risk of real-life death hanging over you would, in fact, seem like a fun party activity, and the VR chain has tapped into this notion.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix and starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, and more, Squid Game became a pop culture phenomenon showcasing an extreme competition of surviving children’s games.

Squid Game VR – Everything You Need to Know

Brought to you from a partnership between Netflix and Immersive Gamebox is the Squid Game experience, due to launch on September 21.

The virtual reality multiplayer game will offer participants the chance to compete in simulated challenges from the series, including Marbles, Squid Game, and the popular Red Light, Green Light.

Instead of receiving a one-way ticket to the afterlife after losing, players will instead lose virtual lives and win virtual money if they are successful.

This experience will only be available to play within select Immersive Gamebox venues in the United States and the United Kingdom, including New York City; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Oakbrook, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; The Woodlands, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Arlington, Virginia, as well as four venues in the United Kingdom.

What is Immersive Gamebox?

Immersive Gamebox is a chain with multiple venues in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, with more to follow in Ireland, United Arab Emirates, and Canada.

Each venue allows customers to book a private, digital room that uses projection mapping, touch screens, motion tracking, and surround sound to produce a unique, immersive experience to enjoy with family and friends.

Terms and conditions for the Squid Game experience at Immersive Gamebox require players to be 16 and over, offering 60 minutes of play costing between $21.99 to $39.99 per player. Prices may vary depending on the location and UK prices are yet to be confirmed.

