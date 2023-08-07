Star Wars actress Rosario Dawson teases ‘another level’ to Ahsoka, inspired by the journey of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

As the anticipation continues to build for the next Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka, lead actress Rosario Dawson has teased that the popular character is set to reach new heights that were inspired by the wandering wizard.

Image from Ahsoka trailer via Star Wars YouTube

Rosario Dawson compares Ahsoka to LOTR’s Gandalf

The last time we saw Ahsoka Tano in the popular Star Wars: Rebels animated series, she was wearing an all-white outfit following her return to the physical plane from the ‘World Between Worlds’.

If returning from ‘between worlds’ with a dazzling white outfit, having embarked on a long and arduous journey, and now facing down a terrible evil sound familiar; that’s because it should be.

This week, as fans continue their countdown towards the live-action Ahsoka series premiere on Disney Plus, the show’s lead actress has explained that her characters’ development was inspired by that of Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dawson explained how “in the [Clone Wars] animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her.”

“Dave [Filoni, showrunner] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White — talking about that transition and how she’s someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go.”

In The Lord of the Rings, Gandalf the Gray transitioned into Gandalf the White following his battle with the Balrog in The Fellowship of the Ring. Whilst fiery monsters with enormous black wings are common occurrences in fantasy writing, Ahsoka’s enemies are far more malicious; having not only dueled both Darth Maul and Darth Vader but survived both encounters.

Ahsoka Tano is undoubtedly one of the most popular side characters from the extended Star Wars universe. Anakin’s former Jedi apprentice made her first appearance in the 2008 Clone Wars animated movie and would make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, before a short cameo in The Book of Boba Fett’s episode 6.

When does Ahsoka premiere worldwide?

Ahsoka will premiere via the Disney Plus streaming platform on Wednesday, August 23.

New episodes will be broadcast weekly, with The Futon Critic listings website currently labeling Ahsoka as airing new content from the following international times:

Disney Plus is available for new customers as subscription packages for $10.99/£7.99 a month, or $109.99/£79.90 a year – US customers also have an advertisement-supported option which is notably cheaper at just $7.99 a month.

