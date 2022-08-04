While the wait for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in full swing, fans of protagonist Cal Kestis are currently being teased regarding the character’s live-action debut.

We reveal what actor Cameron Monaghan said about a possible live-action appearance by Cal Kestis and discuss everything we know about the game’s sequel.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order first released in November 2019 starring Shameless and Gotham actor Cameron Monaghan as Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis.

Cameron Monaghan Weighs in on Cal Kestis Live-Action

In an interview with Screen Rant, Cameron Monaghan was promoting indie thriller Paradise Highway before being asked about a possible live-action Star Wars appearance reprising his role as Cal Kestis.

Restricted to how much he could say about the prospect, Monaghan addressed the fandom’s interest:

“Well of course there’s interest. That’s about all I can say. [Laughs]”

The fact that Monaghan is keeping tight-lipped about the idea of a live-action appearance has given enough fuel for fans to go on.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic

Fans Manifest a Live-Action Cal Kestis

Monaghan was likely asked about the prospect of his Star Wars character in live-action because there is a demand for it.

Speaking directly to the Cal Kestis nation, one user believed the fandom would soon have their wish and stated they were speaking a live-action version of the character into existence.

If a Cal Kestis series did get confirmed, another fan said they would tweet about it every day.

and when it’s confirmed cal kestis is getting a live action tv show, you’ll never hear the end of it from me i’ll tweet abt it every day — molly ¡! (@ecstatiqxly) August 3, 2022

good night cal kestis nation, soon we will have live action cal kestis i’m speaking it into reality — callahan ???? ? swcl • 11 (@tcwskywalker) August 4, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The main question on everyone’s mind is when will the sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release, and EA may have already hinted at it.

Reported by Game Rant, EA held its first quarter financial briefing on August 2, 2022, when an analyst asked if EA’s unannounced project forecast to release between January and March 2023 was the Star Wars sequel.

“I think the advice would be to not assume anything,” CEO Andrew Wilson responded, which all but confirmed the sequel would not release in the first half of next year.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would occur five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, where Cal continues to escape the Empire’s chase whilst the loneliness of being one of the last Jedi weighs on him.

Happy Star Wars Day everyone! And #MayThe4thBeWithYou. Which game will you celebrate with? pic.twitter.com/dh1RG46340 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]