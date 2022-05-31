Star Wars fans champion Qui-Gon Jinn cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi**

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus have been warmly received by Star Wars fans, marveling over the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

We discuss why The Phantom Menace character Qui-Gon Jinn is teased for a cameo, reveal what fans are saying about Liam Neeson’s possible return, and provide an episode guide to the series ahead.

Directed by Deborah Chow and written by Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a miniseries based on the popular Star Wars character set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and returns Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 1 & 2 set up force ghost cameo

The double-bill premiere laid the groundwork for a possible Qui-Gon Jinn cameo after the series showed the world-weary Kenobi calling for his master’s advice.

This call was repeated again after Obi-Wan was asked to help rescue a young captured Leia, making the tease of a Qui-Gon cameo even more apparent.

Many Star Wars fans now believe that Liam Neeson will cameo as Qui-Gon Jinn appearing as a force ghost, which is something that has happened to other characters many times in the franchise before.

Kenobi fans champion Qui-Gon Jinn cameo

This Star Wars fan quickly stated that they would lose their mind if Qui-Gon Jinn appeared in the Disney Plus show:

If Qui-Gon Jinn shows up in #Kenobi I will completely lose my mind! pic.twitter.com/4UADcKDZdd — Brady Quinn (@BradyQuinn710) May 26, 2022

Another fan admitted that they would be “VERY disappointed” if Liam Neeson’s character does not show up by the end:

Oh, and if Qui-Gon Jinn doesn't turn up by the end of Obi Wan Kenobi I'll be VERY disappointed. — Magnus Wintersen (@MWintersen) May 28, 2022

Lastly, this fan commented on how the various flashbacks of Order 66 combined with Qui-Gon Jinn’s downfall produced “intense emotions and nostalgia”:

Having Qui-Gon Jinn, flashbacks of Order 66 accompanied with the themes of Anakin’s Betrayal, The Immolation Scene and Padme’s Destiny on Kenobi’s eve is enough to make me go through whirlwind of intense emotions and nostalgia!???? https://t.co/r4lvmlioVF — AYLA?| EVERYTHING KENOBI (@apologistforobi) May 26, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode guide

Obi-Wan Kenobi has six episodes within the series that began with a double-bill premiere on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Now that the double-bill has aired, the final four episodes will move to Wednesdays to premiere weekly on the streaming platform.

Below, we have highlighted the release schedule for the upcoming six episodes:

Episode 1 : Friday, May 27, 2022

: Friday, May 27, 2022 Episode 2 : Friday, May 27, 2022

: Friday, May 27, 2022 Episode 3 : Wednesday, June 1, 2022

: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Episode 4 : Wednesday, June 8, 2022

: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Episode 5 : Wednesday. June 15, 2022

: Wednesday. June 15, 2022 Episode 6: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus.