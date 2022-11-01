Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is Designed for Season 2 and Beyond

We can never have enough Star Wars on the small screen, with Tales of the Jedi now airing in tandem with the ongoing Andor series. Now that all episodes of the animated series have dropped, we discuss its continuation into Season 2 and explore the release window.

In addition to Tales of the Jedi and Andor, Star Wars fans have an exciting future ahead of them, with The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and many more shows and movies already in production.

Created by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi explores a handful of different characters from the prequel trilogy era, featuring the voices of Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Janina Gavankar, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Phil LaMarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Tales of the Jedi is Designed for Season 2 and Beyond

The first six-episode season of Tales of the Jedi premiered on October 26, 2022, on Disney Plus, and fans are already asking for more.

This initial run followed Jedi including Ahsoka Tano, Qui-Gon Jinn and Anakin Skywalker, as well as villains Darth Maul and the Sixth Brother, and even though Season 2 hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, there is plenty of room for this show to expand.

Since the anthology series follows Jedi characters, there are enough force-sensitive individuals to portray throughout a second season and many more seasons to follow, including Master Plo Koon and Darth Revan.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Release Window

When discussing the release window for Tales of the Jedi Season 2, a few factors come into play.

The first is the anthology show’s comparison to the release schedule of other Star Wars shows, including The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, both of which had two years in between the release of Seasons 1 and 2.

If Tales of the Jedi follows a similar schedule, that means we will likely see the second season premiere in 2024.

The second factor to consider is the length of Tales of the Jedi Season 1. Since it is made up of six, 12-18-minute episodes, there’s a chance the second season will be developed faster than other shows.

The Bad Batch Season 2

With another year or two to wait for Tales of the Jedi, attention has also turned to The Bad Batch Season 2, which is confirmed to be released on January 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Dee Bradley Baker will be returning to voice Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, and Crosshair, alongside Michelle Ang as Omega and Rhea Perlman as Cid.

Furthermore, Filoni confirmed at D23 that The Bad Batch Season 2 will be made up of 16 episodes.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus.

