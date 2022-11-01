Carrying the same air as last year’s Lamb amongst other folk mysteries is The Wonder, fresh off the back of Florence Pugh’s earlier release Don’t Worry Darling. Ahead of its debut, we reveal where you can watch The Wonder and explain its limited cinema release.

Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue penned The Wonder’s story and screenplay and the writer is also responsible for creating the 2010 novel Room, which was later turned into a 2015 movie that led Brie Larson to her first Oscar.

Directed by Sebastián Lelio and based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Donoghue, the period drama The Wonder follows Nurse Lib Wright, who is asked to tend to a girl who has not eaten for months within a rural village in 1862 Ireland, starring Pugh, Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds.

Where to Watch The Wonder

The best place to watch The Wonder will be on Netflix, when it debuts on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Its Netflix release will be available worldwide and the feature will be added to the platform’s catalog at Midnight PT.

Alternatively, The Wonder will also receive a limited cinema release in select theaters around the United Kingdom.

The feature first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2022, followed by a spot at the Toronto International Film Festival and its European premiere at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

The Wonder – Cr. Christopher Barr/Netflix © 2022

The Wonder Limited Cinema Release

A number of indie features, or projects of a lower budget, often release in specific theaters catered to a niche audience.

Due to The Wonder falling under this category, the thriller will be released in select theaters throughout the United Kingdom from November 2, 2022.

As the feature was filmed in Ireland, the Irish Film Institute will be showing two screenings on Wednesday, November 2, and Thursday, November 3.

Scotland’s Glasgow Film Theater will be showing screenings from Friday, November 11, 2022, onwards.

If you’re interested in seeing The Wonder in cinemas where you are, check your local indie or arthouse theaters for availability.

The Wonder – Cr. Aidan Monaghan/Netflix © 2022

The Wonder Early Reviews

The Wonder has glowing reviews already from its aforementioned premieres, with many calling this the best project Pugh and Leilo have done.

The premise is described to lean into the complexities of faith and reason, stated to be a “psychodrama” with an outstanding performance by Pugh.

On the other side of the coin, some outlets are disappointed that the adaptation fell flat, claiming there was no fun to be had at all – it seems clear that The Wonder will be a subjective watch.

Had the pleasure of talking to Sebastián Lelio and Florence Pugh recently about The Wonder – one of the best films of the year, and possibly the best film either of them have made yet. Cover story in today's Super Soaraway @Telegraph Review: pic.twitter.com/ryFDo87kMq — Robbie Collin @ Tokyo Film Festival (@robbiereviews) October 29, 2022

