The Star Wars community was spoiled for choice this year on Disney Plus, ending 2022 with a bang after the phenomenal success of Andor. Before 2023 arrives, we confirm Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2’s release time.

We also take a look at the platform’s scheduled Star Wars content for 2023, joining some projects without a current status, including The Book of Boba Fett Season 2, Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, and another untitled movie with J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Its sophomore run was announced just before the Season 1 finale, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale on March 29, 2023.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Time

Following the release schedule of most Disney Plus shows, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Check out the new poster for Tech.



Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is streaming January 4 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tP8GoKjBg4 — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) December 29, 2022

Disney Plus’ Star Wars Schedule

Star Wars fans are in for a treat next year, even though Game of Thrones writers David Benioff & DB Weiss’ Star Wars movies were canceled.

Additionally, The Acolyte, the Lando TV series, the Rogue Squadron movie, and Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project are all reportedly in production.

Below, we’ve included every Star Wars show releasing on Disney Plus this year:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 The Mandalorian: Season 3 – 2023

– 2023 Young Jedi Adventures Animated TV Series – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Star Wars: Ahsoka – 2023

– 2023 Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – 2023

Find out what the “rogue clones on the run from the Empire” are up to in Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch.



Streaming January 4 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KqNw1Objfo — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) December 29, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all