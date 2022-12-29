**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Willow Episode 6**

The latest episode of Willow on Disney Plus has introduced a new character and we explain who Allagash is and explore the past roles of actor Christian Slater.

The sequel series suffers the notable absence of Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan. The actor was previously on board the revival but was later forced to exit the series during the brunt of the pandemic when he was unable to travel.

Based on the characters created by George Lucas and developed by Jonathan Kasdan for Disney Plus, the fantasy adventure series Willow is a direct sequel to the 1988 film of the same name by Ron Howard, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more.

Who is Allagash?

Allagash is an original character to the franchise introduced during Episode 6 of the series, titled Prisoners of Skellin.

Succeeding his alluded-to existence in Episode 5, Kit and Willow meet the character after being imprisoned by trolls and learn Allagash has been imprisoned for a decade.

Allagash pretends to be Kilmer’s character, Madmartigan, despite Willow knowing better, and the character ultimately sacrifices himself so that the others can escape the troll dungeon.

Meet Christian Slater

American-born actor, Christian Slater, is a veteran performer in the field, beginning his career in the soap opera The Edge of Night in 1976 when he was just 7 years old.

Slater performed in a host of Broadway shows during the 80s and received his big break in The Legend of Billie Jean as Binx Davey in 1985.

The actor’s notable performances include roles in Heathers and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, but the actor has also performed a number of roles playing himself, including spots in Entourage, Two and a Half Men, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Slater also has a number of upcoming projects, including The Spiderwick Chronicles and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

How Many Episodes are in Willow?

Willow is confirmed to have eight episodes and the series debuted with a double bill on November 30, 2022.

After the double-bill, Willow settled down into releasing one episode per week and the finale is confirmed to take place on January 11, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s full release schedule:

Episode 1: The Gales – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 2: The High Aldwin – November 30, 2022

– November 30, 2022 Episode 3: The Battle of the Slaughtered Lamb – December 7, 2022

– December 7, 2022 Episode 4: The Whispers of Nockmaar – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 5: Wildwood – December 21, 2022

– December 21, 2022 Episode 6: Prisoners of Skellin – December 28, 2022

– December 28, 2022 Episode 7: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 11, 2023

Willow is now streaming on Disney Plus.

