What are the highest-ranked and lowest-rated episodes of Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 and 2 according to IMDB?

The nature of modern animation means that filmmakers across the galaxy have an opportunity to create content that they would have never been able to achieve with live-action.

That aspect of filmmaking is on full display with Star Wars: Visions, which has only just made its long-awaited return with its nine-episode second season on Disney Plus; premiering worldwide on May 4 – Star Wars Day.

However, if you aren’t willing to binge the entire series, you may want to choose to watch only the highest-rated episodes of the show – so what are the best episodes of Star Wars: Visions according to IMDB, and which episodes should you avoid if you are in a hurry?

Star Wars: Visions episodes ranked – Best to Worst on IMDB

The Star Wars: Visions franchise has featured some truly exceptional episodes from production studios around the world, with a total of 18 episodes having been produced across both seasons so far.

Volume 1 of Visions focused entirely on Japanese studios, with episodes produced by Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Kinema Citrus, Production IG, and Geno Studio, with two episodes each for Science SARU and Studio Trigger respectively.

Volume 2 then took the series global, with each of the nine episodes from the recently released second season being produced by studios from different countries: ‘Sith’ El Guiri (Spain), ‘Screecher’s Reach’ Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), ‘In The Stars’ Punkrobot (Chile), ‘I Am Your Mother’ Aardman (UK), ‘Journey to the Dark Head’ Studio Mir (South Korea), ‘The Spy Dancer’ Studio La Cachette (France), ‘The Bandits of Golak’ 88 Pictures (India), ‘The Pit’ D’art Shtajio (Japan), and ‘Aau’s Song’ Triggerfish (South Africa).

The Top 9 highest-rated Visions episodes on IMDB

As fans digest these nine superb episodes of Visions Volume 2, many are curious as to what the highest-rated episodes from the entire series are on IMDB:

The Duel (S1 Ep 1) – 8.4/10 The Ninth Jedi (S1 Ep 5) –8.4/10 Journey to the Dark Head (S2 Ep 5) – 8.2/10 Sith (S2 Ep 1) – 8/10 The Elder (S1 Ep 7) – 7.8/10 Screecher’s Reach (S2 Ep 2) – 7.8/10 The Spy Dancer (S2 Ep 6) – 7.8/10 The Village Bride (S1 Ep 4) – 7.5/10 [Tied] In The Stars (S2 Ep 3) and Aau’s Song (S2 Ep 9) – 7.4/10

The Top 9 lowest-rated Visions episodes on IMDB

As is the case with any anthology series, there are some episodes of Star Wars: Visions that have decidedly failed to meet the expectations of fans, but what are the 9 lowest-rated episodes on IMDB?

Tatooine Rhapsody (S1 Ep 2) – 5.3/10 T0-B1 (S1 Ep 6) – 6/10 The Twins (S1 Ep 3) – 6.2/10 Akakiri (S1 Ep 9) – 6.2/10 I Am Your Mother (S2 Ep 4) – 6.8/10 The Pit (S2 Ep 8) – 6.9/10 Lop & Ocho (S1 Ep 8) – 7.1/10 The Bandits of Golak (S2 Ep 7) – 7.3/10 [Tied] In The Stars (S2 Ep 3) and Aau’s Song (S2 Ep 9) – 7.4/10

Across the entire series, Star Wars: Visions is currently sitting at a 7.0/10 on IMDB.

