Five new books based on the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures series have been revealed for early years and kids reluctant to start reading.

Young Jedi Adventures has just premiered around the world on Disney Plus, offering preschoolers and early-year viewers their first chance to experience the Star Wars franchise through a show specifically designed for them.

Showrunner Michael Olson recently stated that “There’s always that moment in a Star Wars parent’s life when you’re wondering, ‘Okay, when do I get them into the saga?’” Thankfully, getting your kids into the best franchise in the galaxy has never been easier.

In fact, not only are all seven episodes of Young Jedi Adventures now available to watch on Disney Plus, but five new books based on the show have now been revealed – one of which is already available to purchase worldwide!

Five Young Jedi Adventures books are on the way

Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training

Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training will essentially retell the story from the opening episodes from the animated TV series focusing on Kai Brightstar and his friends as they “learn the way of the Force and train to become Jedi Knights!” The book will also include special concept art that served as inspiration for the recently released first TV season.

“Filled with empowering messages about teamwork and the importance of helping others, young readers will find the adventure and heart they can only get in a galaxy far, far away.”

Young Jedi Adventures: Jedi Training is on sale from May 2, 2023.

Fans can purchase the book via outlets including Penguin Random House, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, Target, and Walmart.

Young Jedi Adventures: My First Comic Reader Level 1

Young Jedi Adventures: My First Comic Reader Level 1 is a “collection of adventurous original short stories starring Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs featuring Master Zia, Taborr, and Yoda.”

The key factor here is that the Star Wars: My First Comic Readers are an introduction to comic books for extremely young readers that specialize in “simple text, accessible layouts, and clear storylines.”

Young Jedi Adventures: My First Comic Reader Level 1 releases in June 2023.

Young Jedi Adventures: Get Well, Nubs

Young Jedi Adventures: Get Well, Nubs focuses on a special mission that Kai and Lys must carry out in order to save Nubs – or at least have him healthy enough to attend an upcoming field trip.

“When the youngling Nubs wakes up sick, his Jedi-in-training friends Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay must search for a special leaf that will cure his ills in time for him to join a field trip he’d been looking forward to.”

Young Jedi Adventures: Get Well, Nubs goes on sale July 25, 2023.

Yoda’s Mission: World of Reading Level 1

Yoda’s Mission: World of Reading Level 1 is similar to the first book in this series, which adapts individual episodes from both the pre-premiere special shorts and the recently released first season.

“Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs are sent on a special mission for Master Yoda! When the pirate Taborr steals Kai’s lightsaber, Kai has to decide between losing his lightsaber forever or finishing the mission before it’s too late.”

Yoda’s Mission: World of Reading Level 1 goes on sale September 5, 2023.

The Young Jedi: World of Reading Level 1 Reader

The Young Jedi: World of Reading Level 1 Reader is the accessible version to the Young Jedi Adventures series, “designed to offer reluctant readers books they will want to read by featuring stories about the characters they love from a galaxy far, far away.”

“Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs are younglings training to be Jedi Knights. Master Yoda sends them to an outpost temple on the planet of Tenoo. But before they reach the new temple, they have to learn how to work together to stop some greedy pirates!”

The Young Jedi: World of Reading Level 1 Reader goes on sale September 5, 2023.

Fans can pre-order any of the upcoming book releases via outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s, Target, and Walmart.

