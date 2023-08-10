Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp’s honest confession about how his character Will Byers shaped his real life is touching fans’ hearts.

Noah Schnapp has been recently making headlines after the maker of Stranger Things Ross Duffer teased that Will is going to take center stage in the upcoming season finale, tying up the emotional arc of the story. Now, the actor’s own acceptance of the contribution of Will Byers into his life is making fans emotional.

Noah Schnapp reveals Will Byers ‘saved’ him in his biggest real-life battle

Stranger Things has solidified its place in recent TV history and pop culture. Bringing forth a story from the ’80s that makes an older generation nostalgic and stirs the curiosity of the younger generation, it has been able to captivate audiences across decades. But along with its winning formula as a successful television show, Stranger Things also inspired millions of viewers and seemingly its actors too!

Noah Schnapp who portrays Will Byers on Stranger Things recently revealed his on-screen character became his biggest inspiration in accepting himself. The 18-year-old actor who came out in January 2023 revealed: “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself.”

He adds: “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

Noah Schnapp’s journey of acceptance

Long before Noah Schnapp came out on TikTok, questions about Will Byers’ sexuality plagued the Internet. Sans wondered if Will would talk openly about being gay on the Netflix show, after a few emotional scenes where things were left unsaid. Noah on the other hand did not want to wait too long to come out.

“I didn’t want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say,” Noah says in an interview.

He added: “I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am and know that I don’t have to care what people think anymore.”

Noah’s simple approach of telling people who he was resonated with millions. He recalled: “When I opened my phone at the end of the car ride, it was, like, a thousand texts of hearts and congratulations and rainbow flags, I was crying. I was like, ‘I made it, I’m done, I don’t have to worry.’”

Noah shares the reaction of co-star and best friend Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship is setting new goals as Noah shared how the Stranger Things actress reacted to his news.

Noah confessed: “I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard, so then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!’”

