The memory of Stranger Things’ spectacular Season 4 is still alive and kicking in the minds of fans, which is why Vans has opted to collaborate with the show in order to bring fans a must-have pair of sneakers.

In addition to Vans’ collaboration with Stranger Things, the Netflix series also teamed up with Nike this year to debut a collection of blazers and low tops in the style of Hawkins High.

Created by The Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things first aired in 2016 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and many more, set in the town of Hawkings, Indiana during the 1980s where supernatural events occur.

Stranger Things x Vans Hellfire Shoes

The shoes on every Stranger Things fan’s mind right now is the Vans X Stranger Things Style 36 Shoes featuring a Hellfire Club design and they are retailed at $110 (£95).

The shoes have a black and red colorway with yellow laces and black fading on the white trim to make the shoes look worn.

The design is a callback to Eddie Munson’s Dungeons & Dragons club Hellfire Club matched with Vans’ iconic checkerboard print.

In addition to the Hellfire Club show, Vans is also offering the Vans X Stranger Things Sk8-Hi Reissue Shoes for $125 (£105), featuring an Upside Down colorway and silhouettes of the kids.

Join the Hellfire Club or meet us at Surfer Boy Pizza. Step into season 4 with the complete Vans x Stranger Things collection, available now. https://t.co/uXNiePLXTg pic.twitter.com/H3YHGYcj4o — Vans (@Vans) August 26, 2022

Fans React to the New Apparel

A number of fans have posted their excitement for the new collaboration on social media, with some fans saying they could cry after ordering them.

Other fans were also commenting on the price of the shoes, but it was noted that this was the usual price for popular franchise collaborations.

I GOT THE STRANGER THINGS X VANS HELLFIRE SHOES I COULD CRYYYYY pic.twitter.com/xzlOL4NcGT — jess ? steddie brainrot! (@SteddiesMixtape) August 26, 2022

Stranger Things’ Nielsen Record

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things 4 has beaten its own record by setting a new one with Nielsen by accumulating 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time between May 30 and June 5.

This is noted as being the highest weekly total for any streaming show in two years, flaunting 5.14 billion minutes of viewing after Season 4’s premiere, concluding with a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.

Nielsen is an American information, data, and market measurement firm that operates in over 100 counties and measures audience viewership for television, radio, and newspapers.

?LET THE SHOW BEGIN. VOL 2 IS NOW STREAMING ? pic.twitter.com/QDO89bnNay — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 1, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

