Anne Heche wearing a cowboy hat in a photograph from Supercell
Supercell - Cr. Saban Films/YouTube

Fans of the cult classic, Twister, from 1996 will be thrilled to indulge in this modern-day storm-chasing adventure and we confirm the Supercell movie release date, reveal where to watch the movie and list where it’s streaming, and discuss what will be Anne Heche’s last movie.  

Supercell was filmed during the summer of 2021 with principal photography beginning in Moultrie, Georgia, and ending in the state of Montana around Lavina and Hardin.

Directed by Herbert James Winterstern and based on a screenplay written with Anna Elizabeth James, Supercell follows a teenager who joins a high-octane storm-chasing team in order to honor his father’s legacy.

Supercell movie release date

Supercell is scheduled to release in theaters on March 17, 2023.

Joining Anne Heche in the cast is 30 Rock star, Alec Baldwin, and Scream actor Skeet Ulrich.

Young actor, Daniel Diemer, from The Man in the High Castle fame, will also be portraying the teen storm chaser, William Brody.

Below, we have included Supercell’s full cast list:

  • Alec Baldwin – Zane Rogers
  • Anne Heche – Quinn Brody
  • Skeet Ulrich – Roy Cameron
  • Daniel Diemer – William Brody
  • Praya Lundberg – Amy
  • Johnny Wactor – Martin
  • Jordan Kristine Seamón – Harper Hunter
  • Anjul Nigam – Ramesh
  • Richard Gunn – Bill Brody
  • Chozy Aiyub – Mr. Khan
  • Mattie Ward – Surveyor
  • Gabriel Clark – Val
  • Jane Lind – May

Where to watch Supercell movie – Is it streaming?

It was previously confirmed that the Supercell movie’s streaming date, on digital and on-demand, would be the same as its aforementioned theater release.

Following past releases under Saban Films, such as Paradise City, Supercell is expected to be available to stream on Now TV in the UK and available to purchase on Apple TV.

Saban Films previously had a deal with Roku back in 2021 for the platform to showcase a number of its projects, however, it is currently unknown if Roku continues to host Saban’s projects – but it’s worth keeping in mind.

Anne Heche’s last movie will be Supercell

On August 5, 2022, actor Anne Heche was involved in a three-vehicle collision in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista.

Heche entered into a coma on August 11 whilst being treated and it was reported that she was not expected to survive an anoxic brain injury while being kept on life support.

On August 14, it was reported that Heche had been taken off life support.

Supercell will be Anne Heche’s last movie to release to the public, however, the final project that she completed before her death was What Remains.  

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

