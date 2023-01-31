PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: Director Ishana Night Shyamalan is seen filming scenes on the set of Apple TV+ streaming series "Servant" Season 3 on June 15, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Apple TV is dialing up the intensity in Servant this year and we introduce you to season 4 episode 3’s director, Ishana Night Shyamalan.

Fans of the tense series will be gutted to learn that season 4 will be the final run for Servant on Apple TV with no season 5 in the pipeline.

Created by Tony Basgallop and run by M. Night Shyamalan, the psychological horror series, Servant, follows Philadelphia couple, Sean and Dorothy Turner, who hire a nanny to look after their son – who is actually a reborn doll – triggering strange occurrences to take place. The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Meet Ishana Night Shyamalan

You’ve guessed it, Ishana Night Shyamalan is in fact the daughter of Servant’s showrunner, renowned director M. Night Shyamalan.

Ishana served as co-producer on the series for 13 episodes, in addition to writing and directing a number of installments.

Below, we have included a list of the episodes Ishana wrote and directed:

Writer

Season 2 – Episode 7 ‘Marino’, Episode 10 ‘Josephine’

Season 3 – Episode 2 ‘Hive’

Season 4 – Episode 3 ‘Séance’, episode 9 ‘TBA’

Director

Season 2 – Episode 3 ‘Pizza’, Episode 10 ‘Josephine’

Season 3 – Episode 2 ‘Hive’, Episode 10 ‘Mama’

Season 4 – Episode 3 ‘Séance’

The young director has a 10.7k following on Instagram, where she posts regular updates from the set.

How many episodes in Servant season 4?

Servant’s final season has 10 episodes on offer, matching the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 4 will air on a weekly basis, offering a new episode every Friday, and the following release schedule confirms the finale will take place on March 17, 2023.

Servant’s episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced, and episode 4 is scheduled to release on February 3, 2023.

Servant is now streaming on Apple TV+.

