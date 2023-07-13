Following its incredible box office success in 2022, the Suzume anime movie is preparing to launch a novel adaptation in English.

Fans will soon be able to relive the story of Suzume and Souta’s adventures behind the Ever-After doorway in a new book adaptation of the popular movie.

Suzume/CoMix Wave Films/Official Toho Movie YouTube channel

Suzume novel adaptation prepares to launch in English

A novel adaptation of the Suzume anime movie was published for domestic audiences in Japan on August 24, 2022.

Following on from the incredible success of the film, the Suzume novel was flying off the shelves and would end 2022 as the best-selling physical light novel volume of any series in that year – by May 2023, more than 369,000 copies are in circulation.

Excellent news for fans of the movie, the Suzume novel adaptation is scheduled to release its English version on Tuesday, July 18.

Physical copies of the English novel adaptation of Suzume will be available for around $20 from outlets with pre-orders available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf.

Alternatively, digital copies are also available for around $9.99 via Amazon Kindle, Apple iBooks, Book Walker, Google Play, Rakuten Kobo, and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

There is also a manga adaptation of the Suzume anime movie, but we are still waiting for information regarding its English release.

Suzume’s domestic and box office performances explained

Suzume unsurprisingly debuted at number one at the Japanese box office and over its staggered international release, would continue to put millions of bums on seats; especially in South Korea and China where it grossed $35 million and $122 million respectively.

The movie would eventually end its global theatrical run with over $323 million generated, making it the fourth highest-grossing Japanese movie and the fourth highest-grossing anime movie of all time:

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020) – $507 million Spirited Away (2001) – $395 million Your Name (2016) – $382 million Suzume (2022) – $322 million The First Slam Dunk (2022) – $258 million One Piece Film: Red (2022) – $246 million Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – $237 million Ponyo (2008) – $204 million Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) – $196 million Weathering with You (2019) – $193 million

The tagline for Suzume reads:

“Seventeen-year-old Suzume lives with her aunt in a quiet port town in Kyushu. One day, on her way to school, she runs into a young man searching for something and follows him to a ruin in the hills. But inside, all she finds is a single white door among the rubble. As if pulled by an invisible force, she reaches out to open it…and begins an epic journey across Japan connecting the past, present, and future. Follow Suzume’s adventure in this novelization of the acclaimed animated film Suzume, written by director Makoto Shinkai.”

Frustratingly, we are still waiting for official confirmation on when Suzume will be available to stream online legally; however, the anime movie is expected to release via Crunchyroll within the next few months.

Gaming Trailers