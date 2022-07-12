Taika Waititi says he will direct Thor 5 if Chris Hemsworth returns

Thor: Love & Thunder has received a mixed bag of reviews after its opening weekend, which naturally puts the God of Thunder’s MCU future in uncertainty.

Before rumors could surface, though, Thor 4 director Taika Waititi has spoken about his possible return to direct Thor 5, with one catch.

Directed by Taika Waititi, returning to the helm after Thor: Ragnarok, and penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love & Thunder is set to star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and more to showcase the passing of the Thor mantle and Mjølnir to Portman’s Jane Foster, allowing her to become Mighty Thor.

Taika Waititi will return for Thor 5 on one condition

Director Taika Waititi told Variety that he would return to direct Thor 5 if Chris Hemsworth came back:

“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it.”

Additionally, Waititi also said that the script would need to present something different for him to want to do it:

“But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska.”

Furthermore, the director also revealed that he and Chris had no idea that Marvel had added the movie’s final title card that said “Thor will return”:

“That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

Marvel fans react to Taika Waititi’s possible return

Despite Thor: Love & Thunder receiving whirlwind reviews from fans and picking up a B+ CinemaScore, there are some who are keen to champion the director’s return.

This fan said Waititi “crushed it” in regards to directing Thor 4 and was visibly excited to see him return for Thor 5:

Another fan stated that despite Thor 4’s reviews, Waititi has now established a tone for the character that should continue for continuity:

Thor: Love & Thunder’s box office standing

One milestone that Taika Waititi and the crew of Thor 4 can celebrate this week is Thor: Love & Thunder’s ability to break $302 million at the weekend box office.

As reported by IGN, the movie’s first weekend brought in $143 million in North America and $159 million internationally.

Love & Thunder earned more than Thor: Ragnarok’s $123 million in 2017 and it also beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $185 million.

Thor: Love & Thunder is now showing in cinemas worldwide.