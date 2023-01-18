It’s time for a blast from the past this week as we return to see what our old friends from Point Place, Wisconsin have been getting up to for the past two decades and we confirm That ‘90s Show’s release time, and release date on Netflix.

The revival’s predecessor ran from 1998 to 2005, spanning eight seasons, and was ultimately canceled because of a culmination of Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher leaving, a change in Fox’ schedule, and poor ratings,

Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner with their daughter Lindsay Turner, and showrunner Gregg Mettler, That ‘90s Show is a period teen sitcom that is a sequel series to the 1998 show, That ‘70s Show, focusing on the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, Leia Forman, who bonds with other teens during the summer of 1995.

That ‘90s Show release date

That ‘90s Show is scheduled to release on Thursday, January 19, 2023, on Netflix.

The successor will have 10 episodes within its first season, with each installment being 22 minutes long and all episodes dropping at the same time.

Since the revival has not been billed as a limited series, this means there’s a chance the narrative will go into a second season.

That ’90s Show – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

That ‘90s Show release time

Following the release schedule of most Netflix shows, That ‘90s Show will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Two day countdown…more stills from the show to hold you over…#That90sShow on @netflix pic.twitter.com/SGVej5d2pU — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) January 17, 2023

Meet That ‘90s Show cast

Alongside a full house brimming with fresh faces, fans of the original series will be glad to hear that a number of original cast members are returning for the revival, including Mila Kunis, Ashton, Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.

All of the original cast members will only be present for one episode, however, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, as Red and Kitty Forman, will be series regulars appearing in all ten episodes.

New additions to the environment include Shut Eye’s Callie Haverda, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn’s Mace Coronel, and Side Hustle’s Reyn Doi.

Below, we have included the full cast list for That ‘90s Show:

Callie Haverda – Leia Forman

– Leia Forman Mace Coronel – Jay

– Jay Sam Morelos – Nikki

– Nikki Ashley Aufderheide – Gwen

– Gwen Reyn Doi – Ozzie

– Ozzie Maxwell Acee Donovan – Nate

– Nate Olivia Sanabia – Serena

– Serena Gabby Sanalitro – Mama

– Mama Kandis Mak – Mom

– Mom Kurtwood Smith – Red Forman

– Red Forman Debra Jo Rupp – Kitty Forman

– Kitty Forman Topher Grace – Eric Forman

– Eric Forman Laura Prepon – Donna Forman

– Donna Forman Mila Kunis – Jackie Burkhart

– Jackie Burkhart Ashton Kutcher – Michael Kelso

– Michael Kelso Wilmer Valderrama – Fez

– Fez Tommy Chong – Leo

That ’90s Show – Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all