Meet Thandie Newton, Nico Parker From HBO The Last of Us’ Real-Life Mom

Now that episode one of HBO’s The Last of Us has aired, many of us never realized that Sarah’s, aka Nico Parker, real-life mom is Thandie Newton. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Warning: Spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode one

HBO’s The Last of Us sent viewers down a spiral of emotions from sobbing their hearts out to that terrifying scene of the old lady twitching in her chair. If episode one is anything to go by, it looks like we are in for many more traumatic events to come.

It goes without saying that Nico Parker who plays the playful Sarah in the show put on one hell of a performance alongside side Pedro Pascal who has taken on the role of the gruff Joel Miller. And now that we have learned that Nico gets her acting chops from her mom Thandie Newton, we are even more blown away by her talent as the apple obviously doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Who is Thandie Newton?

Thandie Newton was born in London on 6 November 1972, making the Emmy Award-winning actress 50 years old. The daughter of a Zimbabwean mother and English father, Thandie studied dance at the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and in 1995, obtained a degree in social anthropology.

Her very first acting debut was in the 1991 film Flirting which, unfortunately, didn’t see the light of day, but many horror fans will remember seeing Thandie as Tom Cruise’s and Brad Pitt’s blood slave “Yvette” in the 1994 movie, Interview with a Vampire. She has also starred with Tom Cruise again in Mission: Impossible 2 as well as the TV show ER. In more recent years, Thandie was a familiar face with Westworld fans, taking on the role of Maeve Millay in which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Thandie married English filmmaker Ol Parker who wrote The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Unfortunately, they separated in 2022 and share 3 children together, Ripley, Nico, and a son named Booker. You can follow Thandie on her Instagram account where she shares plenty of pictures surrounding her personal life.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 2 will be available on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

