Disney+ has just revealed their upcoming September 2022 release schedule but leaves out Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 ahead of premiere.

Star Wars continues to add more and more content from across the galaxy into its already-legendary franchise.

Over the next few months, fans will not only get to see a special behind-the-scenes documentary for Obi-Wan Kenobi, but also the highly-anticipated Andor series.

However, one particular show, which was expected to release in late September, has notably been left off Disney+ recently shared content schedule, The Bad Batch season 2 – leading many fans to assume that the series has been delayed.

Disney+ schedule leaves out The Bad Batch season 2

In August 2021, just before the finale aired worldwide, it was confirmed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch had been officially renewed for season 2.

Then, a few months ago, through a bit of savvy detective work, OneTakeNews was able to report that the release date for The Bad Batch season 2 had been set for Wednesday, September 28th due to a promotional banner appearing on the official streaming platform website.

However, this tentative release date was never actually confirmed by either the showrunners or Disney, with the official trailer only relaying a Fall 2022 premiere window.

Unfortunately, there is now some considerable confusion surrounding the release date for The Bad Batch season 2 as Disney left out the series from their September 2022 launch schedule.

The official line-up was shared by the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution service, but strangely the hit Star Wars animated series was not amongst the scheduled premieres – leading many fans to believe that season 2 had been delayed.

As noted by various outlets, Disney could have simply omitted the show by mistake. Although a more curious theory is that the delay to the live-action Andor series from August 31st to September 21st, caused a domino-effect that subsequently altered the expected release schedule for The Bad Batch as they are both Star Wars properties.

“As the fourth episode of Diego Luna’s solo series is currently set to release on what would have been The Bad Batch‘s original release date, Disney and Lucasfilm may not want the two shows to impact each other’s numbers similarly to how Obi-Wan Kenobi seemingly hampered Ms Marvel’s early numbers. With Disney+ consistently pumping out premium content, the platform may want to slow down to allow the maximum number of eyes of what it has to offer.” – The Direct.

Originally meant to release on September 28, 'THE BAD BATCH' Season 2 is not listed from Disney+'s September slate anymore. pic.twitter.com/pPhcTLwiWA — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 23, 2022

Disney+ September release schedule in full

The full Disney+ release schedule for September 2022 includes the following planned projects:

Thursday, September 1 st : She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3

: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 3 Friday, September 2 nd : Al Davis VS. The NFL, Dickie V, Elway to Marino, Nature Boy, Run Ricky Run, Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?, The Band That Wouldn’t Die, The Two Bills, Year of the Scab, Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

: Al Davis VS. The NFL, Dickie V, Elway to Marino, Nature Boy, Run Ricky Run, Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?, The Band That Wouldn’t Die, The Two Bills, Year of the Scab, Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia Wednesday, September 7th: Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1), Europe from Above (S3), Europe from Above (S4), Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1), Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

Thursday, September 8th: Frozen (Sing-Along), Frozen 2 (Sing-Along), Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes), Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special), Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, Growing Up, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Pinocchio, Remembering, Tierra Incógnita, Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4

Friday, September 9th: United Sharks of America

Wednesday, September 14th: Short Circuit, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Thursday, September 15th: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 5

Friday, September 16th: Coco (Sing-Along), The Art of Racing in the Rain

Monday, September 19th: Dancing with the Stars – Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Wednesday, September 21st: Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes), Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Thursday, September 22nd: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 6

Friday, September 23rd: Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home, Spies in Disguise, The Call of the Wild

Monday, September 26th: Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 (Live)

Wednesday, September 28th: Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2), Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Thursday, September 29th: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 7

