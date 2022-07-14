The Beginning After The End Chapter 154 Release Date, Time and Where to read

The Beginning After the End, Chapter 154 will be out soon, and here’s everything you should know about the release date and time of the upcoming chapter.

The story of the popular Korean Manhwa revolves around the main protagonist Arthur Leywin. He was an influential King in his former life until he died in a battle. Later, he was reborn in the Leywin family and was named Arthur. Ultimately, Arthur regained the memories of his past life and aimed to live his new life to the fullest. So, he opted to get himself trained and improve his combating skills.

The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original BridTV 6146 The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xpT2d8IC1Pw/hqdefault.jpg 888188 888188 center 32600

Arthur’s story will be carried forward in Chapter 154, which will be officially released on Friday, July 15, 2022, or Saturday, July 16, 2022, depending on your region. Anyway, you can follow the schedule below that will help you track the upcoming chapter.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9:00 AM (July 15th)

Central Summer Time: 11:00 AM (July 15th)

Eastern Daylight Time: 12:00 PM (July 15th)

British Summer Time: 5:00 PM (July 15th)

India Standard Time: 9:30 PM (July 15th)

Singapore Standard Time: 12:00 AM (July 16th)

Australian time: 2.00 AM (July 16th)

You can read Chapter 154 of The Beginning After The End on the official website of Tapas Media.

What happened in The Beginning After The End Chapter 153?

The chapter starts by showing that one year has passed in the soul realm since Arthur started his training, but only one month has passed in the outer world. Then, the fight sequence between Arthur and Kordri started. After the fight concludes, Kordri appreciates the improvements Arthur has shown. However, he also advises Arthur to change his fighting style as it won’t help him when several opponents attack him simultaneously.

The beginning after the end is easily my second favorite isekai. It blows most of the other competition away no question asked. TBATE is heavily shounen influenced I'd say. However it uses its isekai elements so well which improves the experiences so much. The characters #tbate pic.twitter.com/JhN3t8SPyR — Graf (@GrafvRZ) July 10, 2022

Later, when Kordri and Arthur came out of the soul realm, Arthur was introduced to a boy named Taci. Kordri also tells Arthur that he and Taci will be the fighting partners from now on. Hearing this, Taci is disappointed as he looks forward to individual training. The next moment, Kordri also revealed that Taci and Arthur must fight each other before proceeding with the training.

The conditions of the fight were that Taci should attack using his full potential, and Arthur should defend himself. The fight occurs at the end of the chapter, where readers see Arthur deflecting all the moves of Taci. Chapter 154 may bring some more exciting fighting sequences that one should not miss.