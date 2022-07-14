The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch

The much-awaited anime Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 was announced back on March 6, 2021, at Kadokawa’s Light Novel Expo. Since then, fans have been waiting for the brand new season to make its way to the screens. Now, when the anime is all set to premiere its Episode 1, let’s take a look at its release schedule.

Written by Satoshi Wagahara, part 1 of the series consisted of 13 episodes that aired from April 4, 2013, to June 27, 2013. Initially, it was broadcasted on Tokyo MX, and later it premiered on the other local channels in Japan, such as KBS, AT-X, TV-Aichi, BS Nittele, and SUN-TV.

The storyline of Devil is a Part-Timer follows Satan, the devil king, who loses all his powers after landing in the human world. So, without the powers, he chooses to lead a life of a human, so and disguises himself as a human named Sadao Maou. With the new identity, he gets a job at a burger outlet. Meanwhile, he also tries to find a way to return to his homeland.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 airs tomorrow on Crunchyroll!



When does Episode 1 of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 come out?

The release date for The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Episode 1 is July 14, 2022. It will first air on the local channels at 11:30 PM in Japan and later will be available on Crunchyroll for worldwide fans. The streaming host recently announced that the show would be available to stream at 7:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release time will vary depending on your region, so here’s the exact release time for different time zones:

Pacific Time: 7:30 AM (July 14th)

Central Time: 9:30 AM (July 14th)

Eastern Time: 10:30 AM (July 14th)

British Time: 3:30 PM (July 14th)

European Time: 4:30 PM (July 14th)

Indian Time: 8:00 PM (July 14th)

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 comes with a beautiful opening song, ‘With,’ sung by Minami Kuribayashi. Crunchyroll will air the anime series in multiple regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding German-speaking territories), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.