Anime & Comics

The Beginning After The End Chapter 162 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Arthur Leywin from The Beginning after The End
CREDIT- Tapas Media official youtube channel

The Beginning After The End manhwa will soon release its much-awaited Chapter 162, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

Each chapter of TBATE delivers a thrilling experience to its readers, and the last week’s chapter was no different as we were introduced us to a new Asura, Wren.

Wren starts conversing with Arthur and Windsom to learn more about humans and how this species doesn’t respect time. Wren is definitely an interesting character, and he will surely provide a lot of wisdom to Arthur moving forward. We might even see some of that happening in this week’s chapter.

The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original

BridTV
6146
The Beginning After the End | Official Trailer | Tapas Original
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xpT2d8IC1Pw/hqdefault.jpg
888188
888188
center
32600

When Does Chapter 162 of The Beginning After The End Come Out?

Chapter 162 of The Beginning After The End is scheduled to release worldwide on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release time for the episode will vary depending on your region – Here’s exactly when you’ll get the chapter in these time zones:

  • Pacific Time- 10:00 AM PST (Friday, September 30th)
  • Central Time- 12:00 PM CST (Friday, September 30th)
  • British Time- 6:00 PM BST (Friday, September 30th)
  • European Time- 7:00 PM CEST (Friday, September 30th)
  • Indian Time- 10:30 PM IST (Friday, September 30th)

A Brief Recap of The Beginning After The End Chapter 161

We all remember the time when Sylvie gave Arthur a feather. Well, the significance of that gesture was revealed in Chapter 161. After meeting Arthur, Wren asks him to take off his clothes, and that’s when he notices Sylvie’s feather wrapped around Arthur’s wrist. Wren explains that a dragon (including Sylvie) only gives their feather to a person they truly trust. They never shed their feather for anything else.

Alongside that, we saw Arthur fighting against several Golems as part of his training. Wren constantly guides Arthur to get stronger.

Wren asks Arthur to bring out the weapon the former bonded with. In the end, Wren surprises everyone by taking control of Arthur’s sword while revealing that he forged that weapon.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
World of Warcraft | Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Clash Royale | Pancakes New Season
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Watching TV shows and movies are something that Aparna loves to do in her leisure time. Also, when there is nothing to binge-watch she enjoys playing video games.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know