The Beginning After The End Chapter 162 Release Date and Time

The Beginning After The End manhwa will soon release its much-awaited Chapter 162, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

Each chapter of TBATE delivers a thrilling experience to its readers, and the last week’s chapter was no different as we were introduced us to a new Asura, Wren.

Wren starts conversing with Arthur and Windsom to learn more about humans and how this species doesn’t respect time. Wren is definitely an interesting character, and he will surely provide a lot of wisdom to Arthur moving forward. We might even see some of that happening in this week’s chapter.

When Does Chapter 162 of The Beginning After The End Come Out?

Chapter 162 of The Beginning After The End is scheduled to release worldwide on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the release time for the episode will vary depending on your region – Here’s exactly when you’ll get the chapter in these time zones:

Pacific Time- 10:00 AM PST (Friday, September 30th)

Central Time- 12:00 PM CST (Friday, September 30th)

British Time- 6:00 PM BST (Friday, September 30th)

European Time- 7:00 PM CEST (Friday, September 30th)

Indian Time- 10:30 PM IST (Friday, September 30th)

A Brief Recap of The Beginning After The End Chapter 161

We all remember the time when Sylvie gave Arthur a feather. Well, the significance of that gesture was revealed in Chapter 161. After meeting Arthur, Wren asks him to take off his clothes, and that’s when he notices Sylvie’s feather wrapped around Arthur’s wrist. Wren explains that a dragon (including Sylvie) only gives their feather to a person they truly trust. They never shed their feather for anything else.

Alongside that, we saw Arthur fighting against several Golems as part of his training. Wren constantly guides Arthur to get stronger.

Wren asks Arthur to bring out the weapon the former bonded with. In the end, Wren surprises everyone by taking control of Arthur’s sword while revealing that he forged that weapon.