The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date and Time

The Devil is a Part-Timer returns this week with Episode 12 of Season 2, which will mark the end of the spectacular season. Here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

The previous episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer focused on an unconscious Chiho, while Suzuna tried to unlock the mystery behind what’s happening with Chiho.

Ultimately, Suzuna learns from Urushihara that Raguel might be responsible for Chiho’s condition. So, Emi and Suzuna agree to team up against Raguel to help out Chiho. Now, everyone is eager to see the consequence of this unusual alliance in the next episode.

Episode 12 of The Devil is a Part-Timer is scheduled to release worldwide on September 29th, 2022. The episode will be available to stream for international fans on Crunchyroll. However, because of the time difference, the episode’s release time will vary for different regions. So, you can follow the below schedule for all time zones to catch the final episode as soon as it is available in your region:

Pacific Time: 7:30 AM PDT (Thursday, September 29th)

Central Time: 9:30 AM CDT (Thursday, September 29th)

Eastern Time: 10:30 AM EDT (Thursday, September 29th)

British Time: 3:30 PM BST (Thursday, September 29th)

European Time: 4:30 PM CEST (Thursday, September 29th)

Indian Time: 8:00 PM IST (Thursday, September 29th)

Australian Time: 12:30 AM AEST (Thursday, September 29th)

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode Count

White Fox, the producer for The Devil is a Part-Timer, confirmed that Season 2 of the anime series will feature a total of 12 episodes. The first season of the television series had 13 episodes, so the second season is one episode short. Also, an announcement visual for the next sequel of the anime has been released recently.

TV Anime "The Devil is a Part-Timer!" (Hataraku Maou-sama!) – New Sequel Anime Project to Season 2 decision; Broadcast 2023. Announcement Visual. pic.twitter.com/tNou9mU43S — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) September 29, 2022

Considering the show’s insane popularity, fans assume that the sequel will be as good as the first two seasons. But, of course, we can’t be sure about anything until we see the official trailer for the next season.

Moreover, the second season came out seven years after season 1’s conclusion. So, it’s good to see that we won’t have to wait that long for the upcoming project.