The Beginning After The End Chapter 170 Release date and Time

The Beginning After The End Chapter 170 will release soon on Tapas Media’s official website, and here, we have gathered the information regarding the release schedule.

Until the previous chapter, no one knew how powerful the Alacryn army was. Even though we haven’t met the army yet, getting to know about Helen and her friends’ experience in the wall, we can sense who we will see in the further chapters of TBATE.

Well, TBATE is so good that it not only keeps its focus on the main characters; in fact, it always does justice to the side characters as well. So, who wouldn’t love such a beautifully curated manhwa?

When does The Beginning After The End Chapter 170 Release?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 170 will release on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. All the chapters of the manhwa get released following a simultaneous schedule, and here are the timings that you need to follow:

Pacific Time- 9:00 AM (December 2nd)

Central Time- 11:00 PM (December 2nd)

British Time- 5:00 PM (December 2nd)

European Time- 6:00 PM (December 2nd)

Indian Time- 10:30 PM (December 2nd)

What happened previously in the manhwa?

Helen informs Tessia about the reason for her return from the wall. She further continues by saying that they need to gear themselves up as the Alacryn army is coming for them. She also tells Tessia that the Beasts are the main threat, not the mages. Angela says that the most robust Beast, i.e., S-class Mana Beast is entirely in control of the Alacryns, and it is definitely not a piece of good news for them. So, she suggests that if they want to stop the dangerous army, they must first kill the S-class Mana Beast.

Tessia wants to know more about the enemies, but she is stopped by Adam, who gets aggressive seeing her urge to listen to the stories of the army. She clarified that if one needs to prepare for a battle, one should have complete information about the enemy.

Besides that, a man suddenly faints and is taken to the medical facility; everyone learns that he has been running for a long time, due to which his body got dehydrated. As soon as the man wakes up, he says he has been running from the Gnolls.