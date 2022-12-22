When will Akiba Maid War episode 12 release for OTT streaming via HiDive and has the sleeper anime series been renewed for season 2?

The 2022 Fall anime slate has featured some outstanding series, from Bocchi The Rock and Bleach TYBW, to Blue Lock, Spy x Family, and Chainsaw Man.

However, arguably the best sleeper hit of the recent slate has been Akiba Maid War, a ridiculously enjoyable action series that disguises itself under the brow of an adorable black comedy label.

Whilst Akiba Maid War has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2, fans are now curious as to what the chances are that the anime series will return for another broadcast – here’s our pre-finale breakdown.

Preview images were revealed for final episode 12 of the original anime, "Akiba Meido Sensou (Akiba Maid War)", produced by P.A. Works & Cygames Studios, which will air on December 22, 2022.#??????? #AkbMaidWar #AkibaMaidWar #AnyTube21 pic.twitter.com/MCdLnIMbPA — AnyTube ?? (@AnyTube21) December 19, 2022

Akiba Maid War episode 12 release date and time

Akiba Maid War episode 12, the season 1 finale, is set to premiere for the vast majority of international fans on Thursday, December 22.

Episode 12 will release for OTT streaming via the HiDive platform at the following global times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM

Ranko falls to the ground with a deadly blade. The members of “Tonton Tonton” mourn her death. In mourning, Nagomi becomes a “black pig” and tries to take revenge by clinging to the violence she has rejected. …… What is a maid and what is moe? And what does Nagomi see at the end of moe? The Akiba Maid War is now complete!” – Episode 12 Story, via official website.

HiDive also provides the following preview: “What does it mean to be a maid? What is the essence of Moe? And what awaits Nagomi at Moe’s end? Find out in the finale of Akiba Maid War!”

Akiba Maid War season 2 renewal status

As previously noted, Akiba Maid War has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2, but what are the chances of another adorable anime battle?

Unfortunately, it remains extremely difficult to gauge whether or not Akiba Maid War will return for season 2 because this is an original series, i.e., there is no light novel or manga that the show is adapting.

This means that if Akiba Maid War is renewed for season 2, the production teams at Cygames and PA Works will need to produce their own original storyline. Consequently, the opportunity to continue the storyline will depend on the season 1 finale and specifically, whether the production teams leave the door open for a second season.

What we can say is that Akiba Maid War has been a sleeper hit on the Fall broadcasting slate, which can give hope to fans that another season could be developed in the future. Ahead of the season 1 finale, the anime is scoring a positive 7.49/10 on MyAnimeList, 7.4/10 on IMDB, 3.7/5 on Anime Planet, and 72% on Anilist.

Moreover, the vast majority of user reviews have been extremely positive; which is even more impressive when considering that the series is being shown internationally on the smaller HiDive platform.

“What. In. The. Actual. Hell. Within the first few minutes of watching this show, you’ll be thinking exactly that. If you’re after a cute maid kind of show, then you are best looking elsewhere, unless this is your kind of cute. This honestly gives me Zombieland Saga vibes. It’s weird, it’s over the top, and always in your face, that doesn’t miss a beat. Making for an entertaining watch from start to finish. Each and every episode brings a new theme, and you’ll be readying your popcorn, to see what wildness they get up to today.” – User review, via MAL.

Akiba Maid War Season 2 looks great. — Thelassa ????????? (@ThelliePlays) December 1, 2022

It is also important to note that because Akiba Maid War is an original anime, this may encourage Cygames and PA Works to continue production into a second season. This is especially the case when considering that PA Works have only two anime projects lined up for 2023, ‘Buddy Daddies’ and ‘Skip and Loafer’.

Overall, if the Akiba Maid War season 1 finale purposefully leaves the door open for a second season, fans should not be surprised to see the series return thanks to its global success and the ‘flagship’ nature of an original project.

However, if episode 12 is able to wrap up all of the different story threads in a nice little Maid-style bow, it will be extremely difficult for the production teams to continue with season 2 when other projects take priority.

