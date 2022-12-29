Anime & Comics

The Way Of The Househusband Season 2 Episode 1 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Tatsu- The Way of the Househusband
CREDIT- The Way of the Househusband - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Way of The Househusband Season 2 Episode 1 is about to release on Netflix soon, and here’s every detail regarding its release schedule.

The first season of the anime arrived on Netflix in 2021. It was divided into two parts with five episodes each, the first part was released on Netflix in April 2021, and the second part was released in October 2021. The anime received appreciation for its animation style and steady pace. Besides that, the unique action scenes of the anime were also appreciated.

Even though some fans criticized the animation style, it couldn’t change the fact the anime was overall amazing as it didn’t involve fancy elements; instead, it addressed very basic elements that real-life couples often face. That’s why it was announced during the TUDUM event in September 2021 that the second season will release in January 2023.

When does The Way Of The Househusband Season 2 Episode 1 release?

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Episode 1, will release on Sunday, January 1, 2023. So, you have a perfect anime to make the beginning of your New Year even more special. The only thing you need to take care of, is the time schedule, which may vary as per your time zone. Here, we have given a release time schedule that should help you:

  • Pacific Time- 12:00 AM
  • Central Time- 2:00 AM
  • Eastern Time- 4:00 AM
  • Indian Time- 1:30 PM
  • British Time- 9:00 PM
  • Japan Time- 5:00 AM (January 2nd)

The storyline of The Way of the Househusband Explained

The story revolves around a former gangster named Tatsu, who focuses on his family after breaking ties with the underworld. He leaves his past life for the sake of his career-oriented wife. He is smart enough to use his intelligence to complete household chores.

He also learns that several former colleagues retired from the underworld too. Despite retiring, they always take advantage of every opportunity to compete with Tatsu.

