The Beginning After The End Chapter 175 Release date and Time

The Beginning After the End Chapter 175 will release soon, and here, we discuss the exact schedule of the upcoming chapter of the Manhwa.

Arthur has returned after so many days, and his family is overwhelmed to see him. When Arthur was having a reunion with his family members, he learned that the Alcaryns had reached their doorstep. Someone from his team has spotted the Alcaryn ships on the coast. Well, the most anticipated war is about to begin, but this time, Arthur and his team have to handle them unprepared as they don’t have time to strategize anything.

When will The Beginning After The End Chapter 175 get released?

The Beginning After The End Chapter 175 will get released on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on Tapas Media. The rest of the world can follow the below time schedule as the timings may vary as per different time zones:

Pacific Time- 9:00 AM

Central Time- 11:00 PM

British Time- 5:00 PM

European Time- 6:00 PM

Indian Time- 10:30 PM

What happened in Chapter 174?

Ellie jumped on Arthur to hug him, and after that, the boy met his parents. While Arthur was enjoying his family time, he was astonished to see Boo. Ellie introduced Boo to Arthur and the latter being a protective brother, asks Ellie if she has bonded with the giant dog. Virion then informed Arthur that when Boo was small, he was gifted to his family by Lord Windsom.

After that, Virion and Windsom take Arthur to the meeting room to have a private conversation with him. Seeing only three of them in the room, Arthur gets suspicious and asks why no one else is present there. He also says that he at least expects director Goodsky to be there. Virion says to Arthur that there are a lot of things about the war that he has not been told yet. In the meeting, Virion also tells him the truth about Cynthia.