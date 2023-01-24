The Eminence in Shadow Episode 17 Release date and Time

Directed by Nakanishi Kazuya, the Isekai anime The Eminence in Shadow will soon release its 17th episode. Here’s everything you may want to know about the episode’s release schedule.

The previous chapter of the anime showed that there is a lookalike elf of Alpha named Beatrix. As it’s revealed that she is looking for her lost relative, fans wonder if Alpha is the one who she is searching for. Moreover, in the sixteenth episode, we also had a glimpse of a battle between Goldy and Cid.

The Eminence in the Shadow episode 16



In the sign of mob charachters, to conceal one's power, to mock one's opponent and to sacrifice everything in order to follow one's dreams and not to be bound by evil schemes pic.twitter.com/pR104Rl8BZ — Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} (@Gadyuka86F) January 18, 2023

Well, now the next episode is expected to bring a fight sequence between Epsilon and Rose. That’s the reason fans can not wait for the seventeenth episode for too long.

When will The Eminence in Shadow Episode 17 release?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 17 will release on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:30 JST on Japan’s local networks such as KBS Kyoto, TVA, Tokyo TV, and AT-X. International fans can watch the episode on HIDIVE following the timings provided below:

Pacific Time- 6:30 AM

Central Time- 8:30 AM

Eastern Time- 9:30 AM

British Time- 2:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

European Time- 4:30 PM

What happened last time in the anime?

Rose has attacked her fiance, and now she is on the run. As she is a princess of the Oriana kingdom, no one wants to take strict action against her. So, her case is being handled with extra care. Moreover, in the Bushin festival, Cid gets to meet an elf who is looking for her niece. She gives a description of her niece to Cid and asks him if he remembers seeing someone like that.

The Eminence in Shadow Episode 16: Alexia and Beta debate how to help Rose. Cid/Mundane Mann stumbles through the tournament. https://t.co/SUfOV6BP97 pic.twitter.com/TgR1F60EZd — The Crow (@CrowsAnimeWorld) January 24, 2023

Cid learns from the description that her niece looks precisely like her, and he also believes that Alpha resembles her. However, he chose not to tell her the truth, so he said he didn’t know anything about that. The elf attacks Cid thinking he must be a strong opponent, but as Cid always plays from the shadows, he pretends to be weak.