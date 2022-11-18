The Cuphead Show Season 4 Already Teased by the Moldenhauers

Season 3 of the rubber hose animation has dropped on Netflix and we discuss an interview with the creators that teased The Cuphead Show Season 4 at the start of the year.

Three seasons of the Cuphead adaptation arrived in quick succession this year, with the first season arriving back in February 2022 and the sophomore run debuting five months later in August.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show Season 4

At the time of writing, Netflix has neither renewed nor canceled The Cuphead Show.

The streaming titan is likely waiting to see how Season 3 performs and the team will make a decision thereafter.

The animated series has been very popular thus far, making its Season 4 renewal highly likely.

Moldenhauer Teases “Initial” 36 Episodes

During an interview with Animation Magazine earlier this year, Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer discussed the longevity of The Cuphead Show:

” Some of the initial 36 episodes, which will premiere over three separate drops, are presented as two- and even three-parters.”

The creator’s quote of “initial” episodes suggests that more could be on the way after Season 3.

There’s also the ending of Season 3 to consider as well since the narrative ended on a cliffhanger, which is a surefire way to detect more episodes coming.

It’s highly likely that Netflix will order another set of 36 episodes, to be split into parts again, with a release date in 2023 being highly probable as well.

How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.

Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.

As usual, Season 3 will deliver bite-sized episodes of 10-26 minutes and the first episode of Season 3 will be Part 2 of The Devil’s Pitchfork. The entry’s synopsis is as follows: “After kidnapping Mugman in the previous episode, the Devil plots to take his soul while Cuphead plans a rescue mission.”

Below we have included an episode guide and we’ll update titles when they’re announced:

Episode 1: The Devil’s Revenge (Part 2)

Episode 2: Don’t Answer The Door

Episode 3: Cupstaged

Episode 4: Roadkill

Episode 5: Holiday Tree-dition

Episode 6: A Very Devil Christmas

Episode 7: Special Delivery

Episode 8: Down & Out

Episode 9: Joyride

Episode 10: Dance With Danger

Episode 11: The Devil & Ms. Chalice

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

