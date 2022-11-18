Movies & Television

The Cuphead Show Season 4 Already Teased by the Moldenhauers

By Jo Craig

Wayne Brady as King Dice and Tru Valentino as Cuphead talking together in The Cuphead Show! Season 3
The Cuphead Show! - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Season 3 of the rubber hose animation has dropped on Netflix and we discuss an interview with the creators that teased The Cuphead Show Season 4 at the start of the year.

Three seasons of the Cuphead adaptation arrived in quick succession this year, with the first season arriving back in February 2022 and the sophomore run debuting five months later in August.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show | New Episodes Official Teaser | Netflix

BridTV
10409
The Cuphead Show | New Episodes Official Teaser | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-_sLzHGRVCM/hqdefault.jpg
1031584
1031584
center
32600

The Cuphead Show Season 4

At the time of writing, Netflix has neither renewed nor canceled The Cuphead Show.

The streaming titan is likely waiting to see how Season 3 performs and the team will make a decision thereafter.

The animated series has been very popular thus far, making its Season 4 renewal highly likely.

The Cuphead Show! – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Moldenhauer Teases “Initial” 36 Episodes

During an interview with Animation Magazine earlier this year, Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer discussed the longevity of The Cuphead Show:

” Some of the initial 36 episodes, which will premiere over three separate drops, are presented as two- and even three-parters.”

The creator’s quote of “initial” episodes suggests that more could be on the way after Season 3.

There’s also the ending of Season 3 to consider as well since the narrative ended on a cliffhanger, which is a surefire way to detect more episodes coming.

It’s highly likely that Netflix will order another set of 36 episodes, to be split into parts again, with a release date in 2023 being highly probable as well. 

The Cuphead Show! – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How Many Episodes are in The Cuphead Show Season 3?

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is confirmed to have 11 episodes within this run.

Season 3’s episode count is shorter than its predecessors, with Season 1 offering 12 episodes and Season 2 presenting 11.

As usual, Season 3 will deliver bite-sized episodes of 10-26 minutes and the first episode of Season 3 will be Part 2 of The Devil’s Pitchfork. The entry’s synopsis is as follows: “After kidnapping Mugman in the previous episode, the Devil plots to take his soul while Cuphead plans a rescue mission.”

Below we have included an episode guide and we’ll update titles when they’re announced:

  • Episode 1: The Devil’s Revenge (Part 2)
  • Episode 2: Don’t Answer The Door
  • Episode 3: Cupstaged
  • Episode 4: Roadkill
  • Episode 5: Holiday Tree-dition
  • Episode 6: A Very Devil Christmas
  • Episode 7: Special Delivery
  • Episode 8: Down & Out
  • Episode 9: Joyride
  • Episode 10: Dance With Danger
  • Episode 11: The Devil & Ms. Chalice
The Cuphead Show! – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Cuphead Show Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Brawlhalla X Avatar: The Last Airbender | Crossover Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Clash Royale | Pancakes New Season
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know