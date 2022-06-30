What time will episode 12 of The Dawn of the Witch release on Crunchyroll and what do we know so far about season 2 of the anime?

The final day of June brings to a close the 2022 Spring anime slate, which has certainly been a mixed bag for fans around the world.

Whilst shows like Kaguya-sama and Spy x Family shone brightest, countless other series sadly fell by the wayside.

One of the final series to reach its broadcast conclusion is Tezuka Productions’ fantasy anime, The Dawn of the Witch.

So, what time will the final episode premiere around the world and what are the chances that The Dawn of the Witch returns for season 2 on Crunchyroll?

CONFIRMED: Mashle Magic and Muscles anime adaptation finally announced

The Dawn of the Witch season 1 episode 12 is scheduled to premiere for the majority of international viewers on Thursday, June 30th.

Disney Dreamlight Valley | Announcement Trailer

The finale, titled “The Beginning of the Adventure” will release via Crunchyroll from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 11:45 AM

Eastern Time – 2:45 PM

British Time – 7:45 PM

European Time – 8:45 PM

India Time – 12:15 AM (July 1)

Philippine Time – 2:45 AM (July 1)

Australia Central Time – 4:15 AM (July 1)

Aujourd'hui signe le dernier épisode de The Dawn of the Witch sur @Crunchyroll_fr !#anime pic.twitter.com/bjl3UngEJb — Esprit Otaku (@OtakuEsprit) June 30, 2022

The Dawn of the Witch season 2: Renewal status

As previously noted, The Dawn of the Witch has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2 and unfortunately, it appears unlikely that the anime will return for another adventure.

On the one hand, there is plenty of source material from Kakeru Kobashiri’s original light novel series to be adapted into a second season.

Per AnimeGeek, episode 2 is expected to adapt up until volume 3 of the original series and as of June 30th, a total of five volumes have been published in Japan – with volume 6 slated to release this Fall.

The problem is that The Dawn of the Witch anime adaptation doesn’t have the benefit of widespread success that would give us confidence for season 2. The series is only scoring a 6.5/10 on IMDB, 3.3/5 on Anime Planet, 59% on Anilist and 6.12/10 on MyAnimeList – scores that are typically seen in series that are never renewed for another season.

Moreover, the series could only manage a peak of 24th place on the Anitrendz fan polls and reportedly didn’t succeed in giving any type of boost to the light novel sales domestically in Japan, often a major factor influencing renewals domestically.

“Quite frankly one of the worst shows I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. It’s so terrible in fact that I believe it could be used as an educational resource in creative writing classes for how not to write a story; or characters for that matter.” – User DemonChicken123, via MAL.

Overall, it would be a welcomed surprise, but a significant surprise at that, if The Dawn of the Witch was renewed for season 2 – although stranger things have happened in the anime industry.

CONFIRMED: Birdie Wing season 2 will release in January 2023

"I prefer regretting something I've done rather than regretting that I didn't do anything about it."



– The Dawn of the Witch



?? pic.twitter.com/CSe9Do8SKi — Evelynn (@lustyevelynn) June 27, 2022

Where to read the original manga

Whilst the original light novel series has not yet been released in English, there is a manga version of The Dawn of the Witch available for international readers.

Five Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan, with four of those currently available to purchase in English via Kodansha US.

Digital copies can be acquired through Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Bookwalker, Google Play, Izneo, MyAnimeList and Nook.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]