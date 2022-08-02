The Devil Is A Part-Timer 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The Devil is a part-timer 2 Episode 4 is close to its release, and here’s everything you should know about its release schedule.

The second season of The Devil is a part-timer brings a new character into the mix – Alas Ramus, who identifies Satan as Papa and Emilia as Mama. Initially, everyone gets confused, but soon they start loving her. Satan and Emilia also decide to take care of Ramus until her real parents show up. In the latest episode, some shocking events occurred, and fans eagerly wait to see what would happen next.

When does The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 4 release on Crunchyroll?

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:30 PM in Japan. You must follow the below time schedule of the upcoming episode for different regions:

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM

Central Timing- 9:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Timing- 8:00 PM

Australian Timing- 12:30 AM (August 5th)

Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The episode starts with Emi and Maou at an amusement park, with Alas and the trio Chiho, Suzuki, and Ashia following them. Emi and Maou looked like a real couple with an adorable kid. The trio goes shopping for a hat for Alas while Ashia worries about the money Maou is spending as they are not so well established. Later, Chiho, Suzuki, and Ashia followed them to a theatrical show where Alas suddenly started feeling unwell, and the crescent moon on her forehead started glowing.

Every parent's weakness ? (via The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2) pic.twitter.com/hPGAy5CUK0 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 31, 2022

When coming out of the theatre, Maou goes to bring a cold drink for Alas. At the same time, Alas and Emi are visited by a mysterious woman. By the tone of her voice, Emi learns that the women already know Alas. However, before she could know more about her, Maou returns, and the woman vanishes. Later, Maou tells Emi his childhood story, where he reveals that demons killed his entire clan, but an angel saved him. He also discloses that he thinks Alas is an angel, which is why he wants to protect her.

When the trio returns home after spending the day at an amusement park, they see Gabriel, an angel who wants to take Alas and Emi’s sword with him. However, Maou denies it, and Chiho comes in between to protect him. Seeing Chiho crying, Gabriel stopped and decided to come the other morning to take what he wanted.