The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release date and Time

The Dragon Prince fans are thrilled to stream the much-awaited Season 4 of the series, which is scheduled to release in a few days. So, in this post, we’ve discussed the release schedule of the new season.

Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond created the animated series The Dragon Prince for Netflix, and undoubtedly the series has garnered a lot of appreciation from the community. That’s why, after season 3, the Netflix original animated series was ordered for four additional seasons by Netflix at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

The wait is almost over.



Watch SEASON 4 of #TheDragonPrince THIS WEEK—only on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/7hu3Vc8y5V — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) October 31, 2022

When is The Dragon Prince Season 4 coming out?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will release on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT. The other time zones may get the animated show at different times. Here’s the release time schedule:

Pacific Timing- 12:00 AM

Central Timing- 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing- 3:00 AM

Indian Timing- 2:30 PM

Australian Timing- 5:00 PM

The fourth season of The Dragon Prince will have nine episodes coming out on the streaming platform on the same day. If you are intrigued to learn the titles of the nine episodes, have a look below ( the titles have been revealed by the animated series’ official Twitter account):

Chapter 1- Rebirthday

Chapter 2- Fallen Stars

Chapter 3- Breathtaking

Chapter 4- Through the Looking Glass

Chapter 5- The Great Gates

Chapter 6- The Drakewood

Chapter 7- Beneath the Surface

Chapter 8- Rex Igneous

Chapter 9- Escape From Umber Tor

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Episode 1 gets an early release

The first episode of The Dragon Prince Season 4 has already been released on the official Youtube channel of the animated series. However, the remaining eight episodes will come out as per the release schedule. The fans have been waiting for the show to come back for a while, and let’s just say that the premiere episode of Season 4 didn’t disappoint. From animation to voice acting, everything about the first episode is spectacular.

Anyway, if you’re only looking for a glimpse of episode 1 and want to watch it when the entire season drops on Netflix, you can read the official synopsis of the episode here:

In this first episode of Season 4 of The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos, we return to Xadia two years after the Battle for the Storm Spire. Ezran prepares Katolis for official guests while Callum investigates a plot against the king. Viren learns some startling information. And Janai asks Amaya a life-changing question…

Season 3 seemed to be a perfect ending, showing that everything had gotten fine between humans and elves. The season also showcased the passing of Been, but he was resurrected by his daughter Claudia. However, the story is far from complete, as our beloved characters have a lot of other challenges to face after the last war.

You can check the official trailer below: