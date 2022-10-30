To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3: Release date, Time and Preview

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, is on its way, and here, we have discussed everything you should know about it, be it its release schedule or the preview.

Until now, season 2 of the popular anime has shown us how Nokkers have invaded a village, killing the villagers. The immortal Fushi lives on an isolated island, so he doesn’t have to see people dying. However, as he prepares to face humankind again, he is approached by a nine-year-old girl who introduces herself as Hisame. The girl also says she is the reincarnation of her grandmother Hayase.

Later, we also see Hisame’s further generation after she dies, and all of them approach Fushi seeking help from him.

When does To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3 Release

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3 will release on Crunchyroll on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The release timing for the anime series will vary according to the time differences. Well, the below schedule should help you track the episode as per your time zone:

Pacific Timing- 5:30 AM

Central Timing- 7:30 AM

Eastern Timing- 8:30 AM

British Timing- 1:30 PM

Central Timing- 2:30 PM

Indian Timing- 6:00 PM

The previous episode of the anime series showcases a tragic death

While Fushi was self-exiling on an island for decades, the Nokkers have created chaos for humanity. When Fushi meets Hayase’s reincarnation, Hisame, they head toward a place where Nokkars have attacked humans, and there they meet Tonari and her ally. While the four of them were having their meal together, Tonari tried to remove the Nokker from Hisame’s hand. As the latter fainted due to the former’s attack, the Nokker on her hand infects Tonari.

After that, Tonari dies in front of Fushi, and her ally headed toward the village to let her people know about her passing. Later, we also learn that Tonari made herself immune to poison for the sake of Fushi.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 3 Preview

The second episode of season 2 ends by showing that Fushi is approached by a boy named Kahaku, who introduces himself as Hayase’s descendant. Well, the preview reveals that in the next chapter, we will see Fushi spending his days with Kahaku in a village where the villagers ill-treat him. Meanwhile, he also gets troubled by the Nokkers. Later in the episode, Fushi meets a strange prince.