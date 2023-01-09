The Eminence In Shadow Episode 15 Release date and Time

The Eminence in Shadow will release its fifteenth episode soon, and here, we will let you know more about the release details of the anime’s new episode.

Someone who is a fan of the Isekai anime series might be a fan of The Eminence in Shadow too, as it’s one of the hilarious series of this genre. The series tells us the story of a boy who fantasizes about superheroes. However, he desires to become an anti-hero that too from the shadows. For that, he trains hard, but before he can do anything, he dies in a car accident only to find himself reincarnated in the world of his dreams. There, he starts living like an eminence in shadow, and this time, he has a line of followers.

Well, for the time being, we have been blessed with fourteen hilarious episodes of the anime, and now, it’s time for the fifteenth episode to get released. So, when do we get that on our screens?

The Eminence in Shadow Vol. 5 Light Novel Cover! pic.twitter.com/bZBODmwRPS — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) December 28, 2022

When will The Eminence in Shadow Episode 15 get released?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 15 will get released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other local channels in Japan. The different regions of the world can look at the following time schedule for tracking the episode on HIDive:

Pacific Standard Time- 5:30 AM (January 11th)

Central Standard Time- 7:30 AM (January 11th)

Eastern Standard Time- 8:30 PM (January 11th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 1:30 PM (January 11th)

Indian Standard Time- 7:00 PM (January 11th)

Central European Time- 2:30 PM (January 11th)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 12:00 AM (January 12th)

What happened in episode 14 of the anime?

Cid gets injured when Olivier stabs him. However, it turns out that Cid intentionally allowed Olivier to attack him so that when the enemy was busy attacking him, he could bite Olivier’s neck. Nelson gets scared of the counterattack made by Cid.

The Eminence in Shadow Volume 5 Color Illustrations



The book already came out in Japan (28th of December) pic.twitter.com/OMgQEPDPgb — Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) (@Namaryuu) December 27, 2022

Later, Cid makes several clones of Olivier and flaunts his powerful technique by calling it the most powerful technique of the sanctuary. After that, the episode also shows the leader of Shadow Garden using an atomic attack. Besides that, Cid’s right eye finally opens in which he has kept his shadow abilities so that it won’t get destroyed in the battle.