Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Release date and Time

The Japanese historical anime series Vinland Saga is returning to the screens with Season 2. Here’s the release information about episode 1 of the anime’s new season that you must know.

The anime industry is packed with animes following every genre, such as horror, romance, comedy, action, supernatural, history, and more. Here we talk about Vinland Saga, an anime that features Viking culture. Even though there are several animes based on history, Vinland Saga remains one of the fan-favorite animes. That’s also because the anime series follows the source material faithfully. Moreover, the first season of the anime that was released in 2019 featured a steady pace and showed character development step by step.

The change that fans must know about before we proceed with the release information of the anime series is that the first season of the anime was animated by Wit Studio. But the upcoming season has been animated by Mappa, that has worked on Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan Final Season, and more.

When does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 release?

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 will officially release on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at 12:30 PM JST on local networks of Japan. The series will be available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Moreover, the release timings in different regions will be different due to the time differences, and here’s the time schedule that has been prepared keeping the same in mind:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 AM (January 9th)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 AM (January 9th)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 AM (January 9th)

British Standard Time: 3.30 PM (January 9th)

Central European Time: 4.30 PM (January 9th)

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM (January 9th)

Philippine Standard Time: 11.30 PM (January 9th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 AM (January 10th)

Vinland Saga will be the beginning of the manga’s Slave Arc

The forthcoming season of Vinland Saga shows Thorfinn doing slavery for Ketil, who asks him to harvest crops on his farm. There, he meets Einar, who is an enslaved person on the farm too. Over time, the two start caring for each other, ending up becoming friends. Einar also encourages Thorfinn to move on from his past life and try to live in the present.

VINLAND SAGA Season 2 is coming to Netflix this January 9#VINLAND_SAGA#NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/2KFwEJM6IY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 24, 2022