The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: Everything we know about the anime's comeback

The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 dropped its final episode on February 15, 2023, and now fans are looking forward to learning the details about Season 2 of the popular fantasy anime. Well, here, we have accumulated all the information for the second season.

When the anime based on a light novel was first announced, it could not create much hype amongst the fans like several other animes. However, after the premiere of the first episode, it started getting attention from fans in every part of the world. That’s because the anime has a perfect story that has comedy and action in the right mix. So, it’s not surprising that on Myanimelist, the anime has a rating of 8.3.

The Eminence in shadow season 2… pic.twitter.com/CrDyasEaH3 — Kenji (@Kenji08609170) February 15, 2023

Is The Eminence in Shadow anime getting a Season 2?

For the time being, news of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed by the production team of the anime. However, we can expect to see the announcement coming our way soon.

The source material of the anime has gathered the content in five volumes, out of which the first season has already covered the first two volumes. Hence, the second season will likely cover the third and fourth volumes, introducing several new characters to fans.

Moreover, there will be a live stream for The Eminence in Shadow on February 22, 2023, so fans are crossing their fingers to get the news that the anime’s next season is in the production stage already.

Fans look forward to the show’s return with the second season

Twitter got flooded with posts by fans showing how excited they are for the second season of The Eminence in Shadow. The 20-episodic animated television show has created a loyal fanbase who can’t wait for another season any longer. After the first season’s final episode concluded, fans started scrolling the internet to know whether the show had been renewed for a second season. Here, we have added the posts from some loyal fans:

The Eminence in Shadow Finale literally gonna be a banger…



Crossing my fingers for a Season 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/QRb47EkvEi — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) February 10, 2023

The Eminence in Shadow is now definitely in my top 10 favorite anime of all time. The fight scenes are done to perfection with outstanding sound effects, and the comedic moments always made me laugh even between tense scenes. I am looking forward to season 2 announcement. pic.twitter.com/C7GFJR2fiD — mgX (@0mgX7) February 15, 2023

The last episode of #TheEminenceinShadow was amazing! Definitely speechless and it’s my favorite isekai genre show. Overall The eminence in shadow season 1 is a 9.5/10



Hope season 2 is announced soon! pic.twitter.com/5N7Gase4J3 — Ulysses (@ujorge96) February 15, 2023