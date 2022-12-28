The Glory Season 1: Release date, Time and Where to Watch

South Korean dramas are getting next-level popularity nowadays. Here, we discuss the release date and time for an upcoming Netflix original K-Drama, The Glory.

The Glory is a revenge drama series that will surely make you jump off your seats screaming. The series is penned by Kim Eun-sook, who has given us some popular shows such as Descendants of the Sun, Secret Garden, and more. Ahn Gil-ho is behind the direction of the series.

The series was initially announced in early 2021, so now, when its release date is near, fans are starting to get excited about it. Besides that, we will be getting The Glory in two seasons, and the second season of the series was announced ahead of the first season’s release.

When does The Glory Season 1 release on Netflix?

The Glory Season 1 will release on Netflix on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST. For Worldwide fans, it will release on the streamer following the below timings:

Pacific Time- 12:00 AM (December 30th)

Central Time- 2:00 AM (December 30th)

Eastern Time- 3:00 AM (December 30th)

Indian Time- 1:30 PM (December 30th)

British Time- 9:00 PM (December 30th)

Japan Time- 5:00 AM (December 31st)

What is the story of The Glory?

The story of The Glory revolves around Moon Dong-Eun, who was bullied in high school, due to which she had to leave the school. After several years, she joins a school as a teacher and learns that one of her bullies, who had made her life in school a living hell is married now. Moreover, his child is being educated by the same school that offered her the job. Well, after that, she decides to use the child against the bully.

Song Hyekyo and Lee Dohyun from 'The Glory' for Netflix pic.twitter.com/QsPCdvNHi8 — KPOP WORLD INA (@kpopers_family) December 25, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis of the show:

Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.