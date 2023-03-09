Movies & Television

The Glory Season 2 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Dong-Eun half shot from Glory Season 2
CREDIT- Netflix official youtube channel

After a successful run, the thriller K-Drama, The Glory is coming back with Season 2, and here, we reveal the release date and time for the new season.

The Glory Season 1 revolves around a woman named Dong-Eun who had to go through hell because of a group of bullies in school. The K-Drama shows how she planned for the downfall of the bullies. Fans thought that by the end of the eighth episode, the series would come with a proper climax that’ll show the lead lady taking revenge on everyone who has given scars on her soul. However, the first season gave us an unfinished ending. We are now close to the release date of the second season, and seeing the trailer, we know that this will provide us with the end we are waiting for.

When does The Glory Season 2 get released on Netflix?

The Glory Season 2 will get released on Netflix on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:00 AM PT for U.S fans and the fanbase in different parts of the world can watch the season on the streaming platform following the below timings:

  • Pacific Time- 12:00 AM (March 10th)
  • Central Time- 2:00 AM (March 10th)
  • Eastern Time- 3:00 AM (March 10th)
  • Indian Time- 1:30 PM (March 10th)
  • British Time- 9:00 PM (March 10th)
  • Japan Time- 5:00 AM (March 11th)

The Glory Season 2 Trailer and Preview Explained

While Season 1 disappointed fans by not showing the expected end results, the trailer for its second season revealed that we would get exactly what we were hoping for. The trailer shows how Dong-Eun will turn the lives of all the bullies upside down. As the second part of the series is going to be blood-wrenched, Netflix has decided to rate it 19+.

Now, talking about the preview images shared on Twitter, we see Park Yeon Jin talking on the phone; it definitely doesn’t look like a friendly call. Another still features Moon Dong-eun, who’s looking at her left side with teary eyes. Besides these, two stills show an injured Jeon Jae Joon and Ha Do Yeong and Joo Yeo Jeong playing.

