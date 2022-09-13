The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is due to commence with a double-bill premiere to kick start June’s fifth outing as the escaped handmaid and we reveal the episode count of Season 5 and the confirmed release schedule of each episode.

The Hulu series began back in 2017 and has since accumulated a number of prestigious awards, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards, with lead Elisabeth Moss scooping Outstanding Lead Actress.

Created by Bruce Miller for Hulu and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian series spanning from its origin within an American civil war that subjects women to child-bearing slavery, starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and more.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode Count

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has ten episodes to fill this run on Hulu, matching the episode count of its previous season.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12 am ET on Hulu in the US.

Hulu’s official synopsis for Season 5 reads:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Schedule

Each installment lasts between 41-65 minutes in length, and after the double-bill premiere, the series will settle into releasing one entry every week.

Below, we have included the release schedule for Season 5 and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Morning – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

– Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Episode 2: Ballet – Wednesday, September 21, 2022

– Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The Handmaid’s Tale Will Come to an End with Season 6

Showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Digital Spy reported a statement released by Miller highlighting the announcement after rumors of the show’s ending began circulating:

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Many fans were saddened to hear that the show was coming to an end, but agreed the story must conclude naturally at some point.

