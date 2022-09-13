The Handmaid’s Tale is back for Season 5 on Hulu which will see June paying for her rebellious revenge last season and we confirm the release date and time of the new season as well as where to watch it.

It was previously confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale would run for one more season after Season 5, meaning Season 6 will be the final outing for June.

Created by Bruce Miller for Hulu and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian series spanning from its origin within an American civil war that subjects women to child-bearing slavery, starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and more.

The Handmaid’s Tale | Season 5 | Trailer BridTV 11259 The Handmaid’s Tale | Season 5 | Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yHcHn5P252c/hqdefault.jpg 1096383 1096383 center 32600

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date and Time

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, on Hulu in the US.

Season 5 will debut with a double-bill premiere, due to release at 12 am ET. This air time translates to the following times in your area:



11 pm CT (September 13)

10 pm MT (September 13)

9 pm PT (September 13)

8 pm AKT in Alaska (September 13)

6 pm HT in Hawaii (September 13)

Hulu’s official synopsis for Season 5 reads:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

The Handmaid’s Tale – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

Where to Watch

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will be able to watch Season 5 via their Hulu subscription on the streaming service.

Interested parties can sign up for a standard subscription for $6.99 per month, a “no commercials” subscription for $12.99 per month, or the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month.

Viewers in the UK, however, will have to wait a little bit longer to find out when Season 5 will arrive in Britain. However, the show will come to Channel 4 at some point, following previous seasons.

How Many Episodes are in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has ten episodes to fill this run on Hulu, matching the episode count of its previous season.

Each installment lasts between 41-65 minutes in length, and after the double-bill premiere, the series will settle into releasing one entry every week.

Below, we have included an episode guide and release schedule for Season 5 and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Morning – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

– Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Episode 2: Ballet – Wednesday, September 21, 2022

– Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Every line you cross brings you closer to the edge. #TheHandmaidsTale Season 5 trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/5iUWr9xPHM — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) August 24, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all