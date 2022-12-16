The release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands, which is part 9 of the iconic manga, has finally been confirmed.

Following the recent conclusion of the JoJo’s Stone Ocean anime adaptation on Netflix, fans of the iconic franchise are hyped to hear that the ninth part of the original manga series is close to making its global debut.

It’s been over a year since we last had a brand new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure chapter, with JoJolion having ended with volume 27 back in September 2021. The good news is that the domestic release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga part 9, titled The JOJOLands, has finally been confirmed.

JoJo fans summoning a female protagonist or antagonist for part 9 manga #JOJOLANDS pic.twitter.com/oW2D6uYQTL — JOL (@Saitamagoated) December 15, 2022

Earlier this week, the 2022 Winter JoJo Magazine was published in Japan and within the 248-page breakdown, it was finally confirmed that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands (part 9) would launch in February 2023.

More specifically, The JOJOLands manga series will begin serialization on February 17, 2023, in the March 2023 issue of Ultra Jump.

Details on the plot and protagonist of the new arc remain tightly under wraps, with mangaka Hirohiko Araki noting in a recent interview that the story would take place in the same continuity as the seventh and eighth parts.

“I’m currently planning out Part 9. Of course, it’s going to be a story about the “Joestar bloodline“. “Joseph Joestar” appeared at the end of Part 8, which was foreshadowing that this story will be about his descendants.” – Hirohiko Araki, via JoJo-News.

Similarly, there are theories that the new arc could be set in Europe, with Araki having previously noted that “Having never been to Northern Europe, I’d be interested in going there, as well as places that have a bit of a lonely feel to them. Like the Scottish Highlands.”

Whilst fans will be delighted with this announcement, we have actually known for some time that a ninth part of the iconic manga was in development.

Back in August 2021 when the previous arc reached its conclusion, author Araki wrote “Thank you very much for these past 10 years of “JoJolion”! Let’s take a bit of a rest, and then meet again with the new “JOJOLANDS” (tentative).”

Unfortunately, it will likely be some time before the manga arc is published in English. Viz Media is currently releasing new chapters of Part 6 Stone Ocean online each week, with 54 of the total 158 chapters having been made available in English as of December 16, 2022.

Consequently, it will likely be several years before an English version of The JOJOLands is made available, as the series still has to finish Stone Ocean (part 6), Steel Ball Run (part 7), and JoJolion (part 8).

The good news is that with the Stone Ocean anime adaptation recently wrapping up on Netflix, there is a good chance that we can see The JOJOLands series on TV before the manga is eventually translated into English.

JOJO PART 9 FEBRUARY 17TH, 2023#JOJOLANDS



IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING AT LAST GUYS, RIGHT AFTER THE PART 6 ANIME ENDING TOO!!!!!! ARAKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!! ??? https://t.co/spy1wPK8Pf pic.twitter.com/PiLyWxtvuq — STICKER ? ??????????? (@StickerTricker) December 15, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

