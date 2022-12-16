Two popular manga leakers have now claimed that an anime adaptation of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess is in the works.

With the continuous production cycle of manga, light novel series, and anime adaptations; it’s no surprise that rumors about new productions spread so easily on social media.

However, whilst these rumors should always be taken with a heavy pinch of salt, there are a few series out there that almost demand an anime adaptation thanks to their popularity with domestic audiences in Japan.

Thankfully, even more rumors are now circulating online that an anime adaptation of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess is now in development; so what do we know so far?

There has also been rumours about upcoming anime announcements for the following two vampire GL books.



The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (light novel) and VAMPEERZ: My Peer Vampires (manga). pic.twitter.com/PRXiveiPmT — Andrea ? Shadowbanned (@FeoUltima) December 15, 2022

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime rumors

This week, fresh rumors of an anime adaptation of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess light novel series are spreading online.

Back in November 2022, the popular and typically credible Twitter page ‘Spanku_u’ shared that the decision had been made that the series would be developed into an anime, but noted that an official announcement would be made ‘soon’.

Whilst we still don’t have any official word on the series, another popular leaker ‘SugoiLITE’ has added fuel to the GL-fire by stating on Twitter that “Kotei Kobayashi, Riichu’s Yuri Fantasy Light Novel “Hikikomari Kyuuketsu Hime no Monmon” (The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess) ? TV Anime Adaptation decision.

If an official announcement is to be made soon, fans can expect it to be revealed at the GA Fest event on January 5, 2023, in Japan. As noted by MangaMoguraRE, four different franchises are set to feature at the event including The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess – all of which, aside from this series, have anime announcements already; The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Goblin Slayer, and DanMachi.

? The light novel [Hikikomari Kyuuketsuki no Monmon (The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess)] is getting a TV anime adaptation!



Official announcement and more infos soon! pic.twitter.com/EkhnJKVWeo — SPANKU (@Spanku_u) November 18, 2022

Where to read the original series in English

As of December 2022, nine volumes of the original light novel series have been published in Japan, with three of those Tankobon volumes currently available in English – volume 4 releases in April 2023.

Physical copies of the light novel can be purchased via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, and RightStuf.

Digital copies are also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Walker, Apple iBooks, MyAnimeList, and Kobo.

A manga adaptation is also being published in Japan, but this version has yet to receive an English translation.

“Three years into her life as a shut-in, vampire Terakomari Gandesblood (Komari for short), awakens to find she’s been appointed as a Commander in the Mulnite Imperial Army! The thing is, her new unit consists solely of belligerent ruffians who revolt against their superiors at the slightest hint of weakness. Although Komari hails from a line of vampires as powerful as they are prestigious, her refusal to drink blood has made her the picture of mediocrity—scrawny, un-coordinated, and inept at magic.

With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty (and slightly infatuated) maid Vill be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success? Or will Komari rue the day she ever left the safety of her room?” – The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess synopsis, via Yen Press.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

