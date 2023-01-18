If you’re seeking a natural 20 on Amazon Prime this weekend, then look no further than the return of The Legend of Vox Machina and we confirm the season 2 release time.

Followers can rejoice after season 2 ends because it was announced back at NYCC 2022 that the anime was green-lit for a third season.

Produced by Critical Role Productions, the adult animation, The Legend of Vox Machina, adapts the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and the first ten episodes of season 1 were funded by Kickstarter back in 2019.

The Legend of Vox Machina release date and time

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Following the release of other Amazon Prime debuts, season 2 will air at Midnight ET.

This means viewers in the west will receive the debut at 9 pm PT on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

The Legend of Vox Machina – Cr. © 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc

Where to watch

The Legend of Vox Machina is only available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, however, you will need a subscription to access new and all episodes.

Season 1 is also available to stream on the platform, should you need to refresh yourself on the story before jumping into season 2.

Amazon Prime memberships include $14.99 per month/$139 per year in the US and £8.99 per month/£95 per year in the UK.

Meet The Legend of Vox Machina cast

Season 2 is returning all of your favorite voice actors from Critical Role, including Ashley Johnson and Liam O’Brien.

Matthew Mercer, the dungeon master, will also be on hand lending his voice to various roles throughout season 2.

Additionally, guest stars joining the sophomore season include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ralph Ineson, Alanna Ubach, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Billy Boyd, Will Friedle, Cree Summer, and Cheech Marin.

Below we have included the main, returning cast for season 2:

Laura Bailey – Vex’ahlia,

– Vex’ahlia, Taliesin Jaffe – Percy,

– Percy, Ashley Johnson – Pike ,

, Liam O’Brien – Vax’ildan,

– Vax’ildan, Marisha Ray – Keyleth,

– Keyleth, Sam Riegel – Scanlan, and

– Scanlan, and Travis Willingham – Grog

We can't wait to bring you #TheLegendOfVoxMachina Season Two in January 2023 ??



BUT – it will take more than just two seasons to tell the story of these legends…



? WE'RE OFFICIALLY GREENLIT FOR SEASON 3! ? pic.twitter.com/QSzSl3SY3y — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) October 7, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all