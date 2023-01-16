**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

HBO’s premiere got us up to speed with the crux of Naughty Dog’s video game, setting Joel and Ellie on their dangerous path, and we explain why Ellie is so important in The Last of Us.

After a thrilling 81-minute debut, episode 2 teases trouble on the horizon for the trio as Depeche Mode plays the outro.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Why is Ellie so important in The Last of Us?

Simply put, the Fireflies believe Ellie may be the answer to finding a cure for the Cordyceps infection, which is why she is so important.

It was revealed at the end of episode 1 that Ellie tested positive, having been bitten three weeks prior. While most turn within 24-48 hours, Ellie showed no sign of the infection, suggesting she is immune to the disease.

This is why Marlene emphasized how important it is for Joel to get Ellie to safety and take her to a rebel base outside the Quarantine Zone. It’s clear that the Fireflies hope to develop a synthetic cure for the virus.

There are a number of theories as to why Ellie might be immune, stemming from the video game, one being that her mother was infected while carrying Ellie and her antibodies managed to pass to her child before her death, rendering Ellie’s DNA strong enough to fight off the infection.

The original voice actor of Ellie, Ashley Johnson, is confirmed to be playing Ellie’s mother in the adaptation, which could add credence to this theory being a part of the show.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO.

The following release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

Below, we have provided The Last of Us episode guide and outlined the show’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles when they are announced:

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness – January 15, 2023

– January 15, 2023 Episode 2: Infected – January 22, 2023

– January 22, 2023 Episode 3: TBA – January 29, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – February 5, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – February 12, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – February 19, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – February 26, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 5, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 12, 2023

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

