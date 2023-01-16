Wondering who the actor is that played Robert in HBO’s The Last of Us? You’re not alone – come on in and meet Brendan Fletcher.

HBO’s The Last of Us’ first episode was a whirlwind of events, as expected. Just when you thought you caught your breath, another mindblowing situation would be thrown into the post-apocalyptic world’s minefield. Putting their heart and soul into their performances, Ellie, Joel and Tess stole the show and promises much more to come in next Sunday’s episode 2.

For those who have already played the original 2013 game, The Last of Us’ Robert will be a familiar character but who plays him in HBO’s adaptation? Let’s welcome Brendan Fletcher.

The Last of Us: Episode One ‘When You’re Lost In The Darkness’ is out now.



Meet Brendan Fletcher, HBO’s The Last of Us’ Robert

Born in Comox Valley, British Columbia, Canada, 41-year-old Brendan steps into the shoes of the series’ first antagonist, Robert.

Brendan’s very first acting role was in 1995 in the movie Little Criminals, in which he then won a Leo Award for his role in the CBS drama. Continuing with his acting talents, Fletcher starred in many other movies that include Tideland, Freddy vs. Jason, Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed, Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning, The Five Senses, Air Bud, Rampage 1-3, Eighteen, and Law of Enclosures.

If his face seems somewhat familiar, you may have seen Fletcher starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy in the 2015 film The Revenant or as Stanley Dover in the 2018 seventh season of Arrow. When not stepping into the shoes of many characters, Brendan can be found on Instagram sharing adorable pictures of his nieces, his partner, or his equally cute dog.

The Last of Us’ Robert v HBO series Robert

For those who don’t know the backstory of Robert, there are slight differences between the character in the HBO series and the character from the original game. In the game, Robert was an arms dealer who bought and sold weapons on the side. In HBO’s story, Joel and Tess weren’t hunting Robert for a stolen gun but instead for a car battery to leave the Boston Quarantine Zone in search of Joel’s brother Tommy.

We also see that Robert was killed by the Fireflys but in the game, he was chased down, tortured, and killed by Joel and Tess. Although much of the same narrative is followed in the HBO series, smaller twists and turns like this are to be expected.

The Last of Us will release a new episode every Sunday on HBO in America and for those in the UK, catch it on Monday via Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

