The main voice cast for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 English dub has been confirmed alongside release details.

Accessibility remains a key issue for the anime industry, with the global community notably split between viewers of the Japanese subbed version and the English dub.

This week, fans of The Misfit of Demon King Academy were delighted to find out that the ongoing second season had finally premiered its English dub online.

So, who is the main voice cast for The Misfit of Demon King Academy English dub and when will new episodes release on Crunchyroll?

The Misfit of Demon King Academy reveals English dub

This week, Crunchyroll finally revealed the main voice cast for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 English dub:

Anos Voldigoad – Aleks Le (Zenitsu in Demon Slayer, Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super, and Mikey in Tokyo Revengers)

Misha Necron – Brianna Knickerbocker (Filo in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Kanao in Demon Slayer, and Elaine in The Seven Deadly Sins)

Sasha Necron – Kayli Mills (Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san, Emilia in Re:Zero, Runa in Kakegurui, and Viola in The Duke of Death)

Lay Glanzudulii – Griffin Puatu (Seadall in Fire Emblem Engage, Naoto in Tokyo Revengers, and Louis from Beastars)

Misa Ilioroagu – Jackie Lastra (Koguma in Super Cub, Kiyo in Demon Slayer, and Nika in Beyblade Burst)

Eleonore Bianca – Abby Trott (Nezuko in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ivy in Carmen Sandiego, and Pod 152 in NieR: Automata)

Zethia Bianca – Lisa Reimold (Perla Pucci in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Kurumi in Lycoris Recoil, and Hinata in Gundam Build Divers)

Shin Reglia – Daman Mills (Frieza in Dragon Ball Super, Diablo in TenSura, and Cherry in SK8 the Infinity)

Erdomaid DittiJohn – Jonah Scott (Kirishima in The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, Legoshi in Beastars, and Tezuka in the Prince of Tennis)

When will new episodes from English dub release on Crunchyroll?

New episodes from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 English dub are released every Saturday on Crunchyroll, with episode 1 making its global debut on February

The English dub airs at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 1:30 PM

Eastern Time – 4:30 PM

British Time – 9:30 PM

European Time – 10:30 PM

India Time – 3 AM

Philippine Time – 5:30 AM

Fans of the Japanese subbed version should note that season 2 episode 7 was delayed from its original broadcast slot this weekend.

The postponement of the series is due to the rising number of coronavirus cases within the production team; a new release date remains TBA.

“Due to the impact on the video production schedule caused by the spread of the new coronavirus “COVID-19”, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward. The schedule for broadcast and distribution of episodes 7 and onward will be announced on the official anime website and official Twitter. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to the fans who have been looking forward to the work. We appreciate your understanding.”

POSTPONED: Mononoke anime movie delayed until 2024 with cast replacements

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all