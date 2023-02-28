The release of the Mononoke anime movie has sadly been delayed for the rest of 2023, with the main cast set to be replaced.

Whilst the anime industry continues to dominate the TV schedule, the medium has made some incredible gains on the big screen in recent years.

Anime movies are again, all the rage with the likes of One Piece: Red, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero each making millions of dollars at the global box office.

Unfortunately, it has just been revealed that the upcoming Mononoke anime movie will be delayed for the rest of the year – here is everything that fans need to know.

What is the Mononoke movie about?

The Mononoke anime movie will be an extension from the Mononoke TV series from 2007, which was itself a spin-off from the Ayakashi – Samurai Horror Tales franchise.

The story follows a nameless, wandering being known only as the ‘Medicine Seller’ who travels across Japan to meet potential customers, and defeat potential enemies in order to destroy Mononoke.

Mononoke itself refers to a type of paranormal spirit (called Ayakashi) that lingers in the physical world due to their association with negative human emotions, i.e., fear, hate, self-loathing etc.

Each time that the Medicine Seller encounters one of these Mononoke, he must use his knowledge of the Ayakashi to protect people from these spirits, before he can learn about its shape (Katachi), truth (Makoto), and reasoning (Kotowari).

“The mysterious medicine seller is back. He continues his travel on the roads of Edo Japan and faces various types of dangerous spirits known as “Mononoke”. Acclaimed by both viewers and critics in Japan, Mononoke combines breathtaking stories with fascinating stylistic innovations.”

In June 2022, it was revealed that a Mononoke film was in production; however, the feature movie has now been delayed.

The Mononoke anime movie was originally meant to premiere in 2023; however, the production team behind the film at Twin Engine has now confirmed that the release date has been delayed until 2024.

In a statement shared on social media, Twin Engine explained “We are here to inform you that we have decided to postpone the release date of the animated film ‘MONONOKE’, which was scheduled to be released in Japan in 2023.”

Moreover, the statement revealed that the main voice actor Takahiro Sakurai, who voiced the Medicine Seller in the original series, will be recast for the upcoming movie:

“We apologize for this outcome. In addition, the animated film ‘MONONOKE’ sets in ?oku (historically the women’s quarters of Edo Castle) and tries to depict the suffering and remedy of women. Judging from the standpoint of the story, we decided to change the cast of the Medicine Seller.”

A new release date and main voice cast remain TBA, with more information expected to be shared on the Mononoke movie by Summer 2023.

“We would like to apologize to all the fans and ask for your continued support. We will be able to announce the release date of the movie and the new cast around the summer. Please be patient with us…We look forward to your continued support of the animated film ‘MONONOKE’.”

