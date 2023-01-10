The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 2 Release date and Time

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 premiered last week with the first episode, and here, we reveal when episode 2 of the animated series will get released.

Based on a light novel series of the same name, the anime came with its first season in 2020. Since the abrupt ending of the previous season, fans have been waiting for Season 2, the announcement of which was made in March 2021. Well, finally, the latest season has arrived, and one episode of it has already been released.

Moreover, the anime will have two cours, and the ongoing first cour will have 12 episodes. Besides that, the second cour will also hopefully have 12 or13 episodes.

When will The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 2 be released?

The anime’s Season 2 will officially release on Saturday, January 15, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST on the local networks of Japan. Internationally the show will release on Crunchyroll following the simultaneous release schedule that we have given below:

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM (January 14th)

Central Time: 10:30 PM (January 14th)

British Time: 4:30 PM (January 14th)

European Time: 5:30 PM (January 14th)

Indian Time: 10:00 PM (January 14th)

What happened in the first episode of the anime’s Season 2?

The episode began showing us the instances that occurred 2000 years ago. The demon king Anos Voldigoad calls Great Spirit Reno to the castle, but on the way, Reno is stopped by someone who refers to himself as the Father of Gods. The person also says that his name is Nosgalia.

While Nosgalia tries to make Reno the mother to the godchild forcibly using his magic, Anos shows up and defeats him. Later, Anos creates a wall between the three realms, i.e., god’s spirit, demon, and human. The episode also shows Erdomaid making a strange revelation about Anos.